Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin Little Miss Sun And Argo actor known for his ironic wit and improvisational skills, has died at the age of 89, according to his sons.

Little Miss Sun Argo “A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” they said in a statement on Friday, without citing a cause of death.

Besides his three sons, Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne as well as four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin Little Miss Sun And Argo actor known for his ironic wit and improvisational skills, has died at the age of 89, according to his sons.

Adam, Matthew and Anthony – who all followed their father into the entertainment industry – said he was ‘a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man’ .

“A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” they said in a statement on Friday, without citing a cause of death.

Born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934, to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, Arkin began taking acting lessons at a young age.

His family moved to Los Angeles in the 1950s, and Arkin won scholarships to various Los Angeles drama colleges before dropping out to form a folk music group, The Tarriers, in 1955.

The group had a hit with the years 1956 banana boat songand he continued to pursue a musical career while acting for the next decade.

He was a member of Chicago’s famous Second City improv troupe and first appeared on the big screen with The Tarriers in 1957. Calypso Heat wave.

He made his Broadway debut in From the second citywhich led to a role in the acclaimed comedy Walk in laughingfor which he won a Tony Award.

“Indelible mark”

In a rare feat, Arkin earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his first acting role, playing Soviet sailor Rozanov, who is mistaken for a spy, in the 1966 comedy. The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.

This was followed by appearances in 1967 Wait until nightfall opposite Audrey Hepburn, and 1968’s The heart is a lonely hunterfor which he received a second Oscar nomination, for playing a deaf-mute.

Many critics believe Arkin’s best performance was in the 1970s catch 22the film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s best-selling tragicomic war novel.

Arkin appeared regularly on stage, television, and the big screen from the 1970s through the 1990s, with notable roles in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and Gros Pointe Blank (1997).

He took charge of creating his Little Miss Sun the character’s backstory, deciding that Grandpa Hoover should be a run-down former saxophonist with a penchant for strip clubs and drugs. This would earn him his only Oscar.

“I love completely disreputable characters that spring from philosophy,” Arkin said. “He’s completely out there, wide open and crazy.”

He earned another Oscar nomination for Best Picture Winner of 2013 Argoin which he played a curmudgeonly Hollywood producer who brought comic relief to the tense Iranian hostage thriller.

He then starred in the acclaimed Netflix series The Kominsky methodwhich premiered in 2018. He played the agent and friend of an aging acting coach, played by Michael Douglas.

On Friday, Douglas called Arkin “a marvelous actor whose intelligence, comedic flair and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.”

Arkin credited his early days as an improvisational performer with teaching him many lessons — but one of the main ones, he said, was failure.

“Audiences came in knowing that much of what they saw was going to fail, and everything was fine,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2008. is a moral problem, bad for calculators.”

“But one of the things I’ve learned from improvising is that all of life is improvisation, whether you like it or not.

“Some of the greatest scientific discoveries of the 20th century are due to people dropping objects.”

Besides his three sons, Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne as well as four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.