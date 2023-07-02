



Everything indicates that the Hollywood landscape is about to undergo a major change, as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expires on July 1, 2023. . It should be noted that one of the main concerns of this conversation is: can AI change Hollywood history? Let’s explore this idea: Could AI change Hollywood history? There is a very important question to ask and that is: can they really stop AI from putting most of its 160,000 members out of work? Undoubtedly, this is a matter of great concern for many people. So, you should know that Hollywood employed 32,753 actors in the year 2020, but everything indicates that, in 5 to 10 years, this number could drop to 1,500. It seems like there would be a lot of shouting about the lack of jobs, but only 2% of SAG cast earn full-time income, so the impact won’t be as big as people fear, but it should. note that things are changing for the better. are about to make big changes. Here are some of the things that are about to happen: Talented actors rise to the top, regardless of their looks, age, number of social media followers, or whatever.

It looks like there will be less money for big stars while there will be a more optimal economy for most working actors.

The actors will likely have more time to polish their performances with the director.

Production will move from expensive cities to places where the standard of living is better.

Everything indicates that there will be no more long days of filming, everyone working from 9am to 5.30pm in the evening.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) contract is subject to cancellation. there are many people who are afraid of the future Different types of people fear the future and what technology will bring, in these discussions many mention that we need to find a way to stop artificial intelligence (AI) at all costs. Unions may also be able to limit the use of AI by members of the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). But if there’s one thing to note, it’s that the technological advancements that drive an industry rarely come from older companies. A clear example of this is that Kodak and Panavision didn’t pioneer the way movies were made, but Red Digital Cinema did. Similarly, we can cite another fine example of this, that of “Blockbuster” which was so embarrassed in its old ways that it declined the offer to buy Netflix. It’s true, change is scary, but most of the time it’s necessary. Even so, it would be to be able to put in better mileage and move more each day. Although it should be noted that there will always be people who cannot change their mindset: studios, distributors, talents, reps, others, and many others who will take a back seat. But, for those who want to do good work and who are willing to take creative risks and, above all, to trust their art and craft, the opportunity is indeed enormous and formidable. This means that you will be able to see how the Hollywood acting game, and even the Hollywood game in general, is about to change forever and, the truth is, it’s exciting for those who want to own it and be able to see how it will turn out… It is better to look to a positive future instead of being stuck.

