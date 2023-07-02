Entertainment
Tween’s obsession with the Spider-Man actor takes center stage in a new comedy from a central Maine playwright
It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that Samantha Hurley knew she wanted to be a playwright.
Hurley, who lived in New York, moved back to Maine to stay with her mother in Brunswick.
While searching for a way to meet her creative needs, she recalled a 10-minute play she had written for a class at Ithaca College, where she graduated with a theater studies degree in 2018. It It was about an awkward eighth grader named Shelby Hinckley and her 2000s crush: Tobey Maguire, the star of the first major Spider-Man movie franchise and the hot young actor of the era.
In the play, Hinckley deals with poor home life and unpopularity at school by focusing her energy on being the president of an online Tobey Maguire fan club. She then goes further by kidnapping the actor with fantasies of a happy ending forever.
On July 8, I’m getting married You Tobey Maguire now extended to a 90-minute show will make its off-Broadway debut at New York’s Cell Theater. The play, set to run for three weeks ending July 29, is described by showrunners as a full-throttle blast of our parasocial relationships and the obsessions that blast them.
Opening weekend performances, as well as most previews, are already sold out.
We are in the middle of rehearsals right now! Hurley texted in late June. The set has been loaded, tickets are selling out. Very exciting!
The 26-year-old’s love of acting and performing took root when she went to school in Pittston and spent time in Gardiner, attended summer theater camp at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center and danced at the Ampersand Academy of Dance & Performing Arts.
But the genesis of the screenplay was an assignment for a playwriting class she took about six years ago.
I was like: I have to throw something. And luckily it came out, she said in an interview. I am very grateful for this class and this teacher now.
After that, however, she put the idea aside and focused on her next steps: graduating and figuring out what she would do next.
Hurley said that initially she focused on playwriting. She had worked in the touring department of Radio City Music Hall. But the reality of being a playwright is hard and unsustainable work for many, and she’s moved on to something different.
She began studying and doing sketches at the Upright Citizens Brigade, which teaches improvisation, sketch comedy and television writing. The group has cultivated top comedians ranging from Amy Poehler and Chris Gethard to Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer.
Hurley said her comedic background figures strongly in her new play.
Im a big premise person. I think that’s my background in sketch comedy, she says. This little girl loves Tobey Maguire and marries him in her basement. In the 10 minute play it was kind of a fantasy, and in the end we find out it’s not real.
But as she developed the script into a feature film, Hurley said she realized the stakes needed to be raised.
Its genre has completely changed except for the basic premise and characters, she said.
OF THE GROUND
Hurley reached out to Tyler Struble, one of his best friends, to collaborate, develop, and possibly direct the play. Their mutual friend, Jacob Stuckelman of Watermark Productions, signed on to produce the show, recalling seeing the first version performed at Ithaca College.
One of the biggest misunderstandings about theater is that this stuff happens overnight, said Brian Reager, associate artistic director of the Cell Theatre, where Hurleys’ play will be staged. It takes a long time to move from page to page.
The non-profit organization, located in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, focuses on incubating and showcasing new work across all artistic disciplines, from visual arts and theater to opera and short story music.
The theater was one of the places Hurley contacted during a cold request in early 2022 to see if she could generate any interest in putting on the play.
It’s a very rare situation where we see a cold request or we’re going to see something that’s really close to our hearts, Reager said. When we went to see him, everyone was on the ground laughing. We knew this was a piece we wanted to do at The Cell.
Between then and now, the play has been the subject of a few readings and workshops. Hurley and Struble worked with the actors to develop the play with feedback and support from Reager and Kira Simring, the theaters artistic director. They also identified designers for sound, lights, and decor.
Kira is definitely a very strong supporter of female playwrights and was very excited about (the play), Reager said.
ATTRACTIVE TO YOUNG AUDIENCE
As opening night approaches, Hurley is already looking past what happens next.
Shell continues to pursue sketch comedy, she said, as she develops another play.
It’s really a miracle, because I got there by saying to myself: this is the only play I’m going to write. I think I want to go to TV and movies next, but I really think it made me fall in love with playwriting all over again,” Hurley said.
When she was in college, Hurley and her fellow students performed plays and stages, but few, if any, offered comedic monologues or material that looked like it had been written by anyone in the decades of their life. age or reflecting their sense of humor.
She hopes the play will appeal to younger audiences and be licensed so that other theaters and schools can produce it. Equally important, Shell gets a fee reduction for its duty percentage.
I really don’t think I’m good at anything else. Writing is something I enjoy doing and people seem receptive to my writing. So I think while I’m at this kind of young age where I’m unattached, I’m like, well, let’s go. If I fall on my face, I have a great support system.
She stopped.
But, you know, health insurance would be amazing.
” Previous
Witness fears industry retaliation for testifying in fatal shooting over Alec Baldwin production
Following ”
Related stories
|
Sources
2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2023/07/01/tweens-obsession-with-spider-man-actor-takes-center-stage-in-new-comedy-by-central-maine-playwright/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM: Each farmer receives an annual profit of Rs 50,000, this is the Modi guarantee
- Tween’s obsession with the Spider-Man actor takes center stage in a new comedy from a central Maine playwright
- Novak Djokovic sees eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam crown | Tennis news
- How do you dress for the 4th of July?
- Xis Putin plays China chained to a corpse
- Trump pressured Arizona governor to cancel 2020 election
- Who is Rahul Kanal? Aaditya Thackeray’s former assistant and his Bollywood connection make a shocking political move
- News from Taipei – Day 2 at the International Cycle Show
- US Malaria Cases Trigger Unsubstantiated Allegations About Bill Gates and the Mosquito Project
- USC Football Recruiting: Trojans Dive into Big Ten Footprint for Three-Star DL
- Before PM Modis’ visit, France offers to co-develop an engine for combat aircraft | Latest India News
- British minister’s bitter resignation highlights division within Sunak’s party
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. After you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.