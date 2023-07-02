Entertainment
Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Alpine stake cost them nothing… with actors FAME enticing to develop the F1 team in a 171million deal
- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pursue another sporting adventure
- The Wrexham owner duo have acquired a stake in the Alpine Formula One team
- But they didn’t have to part with their own money, just their fame
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have bought a stake in Formula 1 team Alpine in a €171 million deal, without investing their own money!
Paddock sources told the Mail on Sunday that the A-list duo had agreed to be part of a consortium taking a 24 per cent stake in the team, which is valued at around £700million after the investment, in exchange for their fame.
US investment firms Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners have invested in the consortium, while Reynolds and McElhenney are expected to generate revenue through their storytelling prowess, and possibly a documentary series.
The F1 team will be hoping their profile will rise as quickly as that of Reynolds’ football club Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney along with actor Michel B Jordan co-own an investment firm, Maximum Effort Investments, which will own about a tenth of Alpine’s 24% stake, or between 2 and 3%.
The cash injection has already started to bear fruit after Alpine repaid a 20 million loan at its Oxfordshire-based headquarters this week. Alpine declined to comment on the consortium’s investment structure.
Ryan Reynolds (R) and Rob McElhenney (L) have acquired a stake in the Formula 1 Alpine team
Alpine F1 hopes to raise its team’s profile like Wrexham’s rise to stardom
Reynolds and McElhenney proved their business acumen – and captured the world’s attention – with their documentary Welcome To Wrexham, telling the story of their takeover of the Welsh club.
The Football League’s triumphant comeback in the 2022-23 season will feature next season; the show is a hit in the USA, where Wrexham will also be on tour this summer.
The club’s commercial appeal – thanks to the involvement of the players – was underlined by the recent announcement that Wrexham’s new court sponsor will be the world’s largest airline, United Airlines.
The American airline’s name and logo will appear on the front of the club’s home, away and third party shirts, as well as women’s kits.
Reynolds in particular is a serial entrepreneur, with a net worth of around $280 million and growing. As well as his earnings from a series of blockbuster films, he had a stake in a gin brand, Aviation, which was sold to Diageo in 2020 for almost 500 million, just months before taking over Wrexham.
He owns or has also owned stakes in a mobile phone company, Mint; in a company that runs many dating sites, Match Group; in a sports streaming company, FuboTV; and in a Canadian online financial services and investment company, Wealthsimple.
Reynolds and McElhenney should generate income from their storytelling skills
