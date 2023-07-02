Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Killed and Won Hearts in Mirror-Cut Outfits

Celebrities have to adopt many new habits, one of which looks great on the red carpet. They’ve mastered the art of making their fans stop and turn to look at them as they dress in everything from lavish ball gowns to sparkly mermaid outfits. On the red carpets both at home and abroad, the mosaic mirror clothing trend was very popular. A brilliant game should continue regardless of the season. Despite the fact that floral print dresses may require your full attention, it always pays to keep your eyes peeled for something very beautiful. We’ve developed a technique that harnesses the beauty of a mirror to get you started since not everyone likes drawing attention to themselves.

This style of dress has become popular among many stars, and you will love it too! Many celebrities have started wearing this type of dress, and you will love it too! Check them out here:

Janhvi Kapoor

Apoorva Mehtas’ 50th birthday party hosted by Karan Johar was a magnificent affair. Alongside Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Mrunal Thakur, several other well-known Bollywood stars joined Janhvi on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did one of their occasional joint performances. But when Janhvi Kapoor shone brightest, no one was shocked. because of his clothing. Janhvi donned a column dress made entirely of mirrors and specially designed to suit her. The dress also featured delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline. A pair of sparkly heels completed her outfit beautifully. Janhvi chose to wear small accessories because her dress spoke the most. She only added a simple pair of earrings for a bit of sparkle. But her makeup was flawless. Her long hair was curled in thick, shiny waves that were parted in the middle and half-swept forward. Janhvis’ makeup appeared sleek yet natural against the backdrop of luminous skin, bronze eyes and bare lips. When the dress code calls for glamour, Janhvi Kapoor is the clear winner.

Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt is absolutely stunning in so many ways. She is incredibly talented and her attractiveness adds a lot to her talent. At the Zed Cine Awards, Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony looking absolutely stunning in a blue Atelier Zuhra gown with a ballgown silhouette. Her bodice had intricate mirror work that complemented the shine and beauty of the body. The swirling pattern of the skirts gave the whole thing a natural style. She completed the outfit with a neat bun and shiny silver heels.

kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is recognized as a fashion icon for a reason. Her style choices are always inspiring, and this time was no different. While attending the Social Media Summit Awards, the Veere Di Wedding actress was recently photographed wearing a stunning mirror-embellished dress by Atelier Zuhra. She was dressed in a sleeveless, ankle-length mirrored dress with a faux neckline and gradient mirror encrustation. She donned bold makeup, including matte burgundy lips, kohl-lined eyes and false lashes, and chose a pair of silver Aldo heels. The lack of accessories had no effect on her image because of her glam makeup. With a contemporary hairstyle in the center, the diva completed the look. The clothes brilliantly showcased her slender figure.

Nora Fathi

Without a doubt, Nora Fatehi, the Dilbar girl, has become a fashion icon in Bollywood. The former dancer-turned-actress, known for her impeccable dancing skills, regularly commands attention for her sense of style. She has the most stylish way to wear anything including jumpsuits, cut out dresses and sparkly dresses. She looked lovely as always in the most recent episodes in the sparkly pink mirror dress. Designer Atelier Zuhra used Nora as a model and she chose a sequined dress from the shelves.

Nora also looked stunning in the pink dress with silver mirror detailing throughout. The bodycon dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves hugged her shape and emphasized her contours. With striking silver rings and silver earrings from the Her Story shelf, Nora completed her outfit for the day. Nora made her ensemble more glamorous by adding a silver shoulder bag. With pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara coated lashes, contoured brows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Nora looked lovely.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her classic looks, but for her birthday, the actress chose a look that caught more attention. She pulled out all the stops for her celebration, which was held at Mumbais JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, wearing a short dress specially designed by Manish Malhotra. She donned a backless Manish Malhotra gown that had a dramatic plunging neckline and thigh-skimming hemline. The actress wore no jewelry and finished her look with a pair of silver heels as the dress was covered in huge diamond-shaped mirrors. Super straight hair, bare lips and thick lashes completed her OOTD party.