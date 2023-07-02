Priyanka Chopra’s hairdresser interrupts her interview: “Aap kya karrae ho?” , Bollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra has given many interviews during her long career but her date with Simi Garewal remains one of her most memorable. On Saturday, Simi took a trip down memory lane to share a BTS clip from Priyanka’s interview. It shows the actor’s attendant interrupting them just to fix a lock of his hair. (Also read: Simi Garewal shares hilarious BTS footage of Amitabh Bachchan telling the cameraman what to do if he picks his nose) Priyanka Chopra during her interview with Simi Garewal.

The BTS video

The video shows Priyanka looking pretty in her pink dress and burgundy hair styled in curls. She wears long dangling earrings and has her hair done by her stylist. She tells Simi, so hard to be a girl. I wish I was a guy sometimes. Real, nothing, no stress. Just put on some jeans and a t-shirt and come. Simi responds, These days guys are doing a lot. Priyanka says: They can never do as much as we have to. We have to sit so stiff that a loop doesn’t move.

As the interview begins and Priyanka talks about something close to her heart, her stylist walks into the frame as Simi exclaims, “Excuse me, we’re rolling!” Priyanka also tells her “Take chalra hai, aap kya karrae ho (We’re rolling, what are you doing)? Priyanka looks on in shock as the attendant arrives and still fixes her hair.

Reactions to Priyanka’s return

Simi shared the video with the caption, “RENDEZVOUS GEMS! Priyanka Chopra. #Throwback. screens…and in our hearts. We are the ones who sit in awe as we applaud its phenomenal success!” Fans of the actor loved seeing her in the throwback video. She speaks so well. I’m always inspired and positive every time I listen to it these days. Better than any motivational speaker, wrote one. She looks like a real Barbie doll, another commented. “

Priyanka was last seen in her Citadel series and romantic comedy Love Again. His next projects are Heads of State and Hindi production Jee Le Zaraa.