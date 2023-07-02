Entertainment
Oscar-winning Little Miss Sunshine actor dies
Alan Arkin, Oscar winner for ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and known for a distinctive dash of sinister humor in his performances, has died in the United States at the age of 89, his family reported Friday.
Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who worked in the entertainment industry, said: “A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was much loved and will be sorely missed.”
“He was a unique genius, a force of nature both as an artist and as a man.”
The cause of death was not given.
Who was Alan Arkin?
Arkin, with six decades of experience in film and television, which includes titles such as “Argo” and more recently the series “The Kominsky Method”, has won a Tony Award for his work, in addition to the Oscars, with Michael Douglas. in 1963 with the Broadway play “Enter Laughing”.
His signature style of sour humor made him unmistakable on screen, where he carved out a versatile resume while dabbling in music.
Following the announcement, social media was flooded with messages of regret.
Actress Mia Farrow tweeted, “It was a pleasure working with him on ‘The Last Unicorn’.” “To me he will always be ‘Schmendrick’, my invaluable magician companion in our search for other unicorns.”
“So sad,” wrote filmmaker Rob Reiner. “A brilliant actor who was always a pleasure to work with.”
“Everything is improvised”
Born March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York, to a family of Russian and German Jewish immigrants, Arkin took acting lessons from an early age.
His family moved to Los Angeles in the 1950s, where he won acting scholarships to various film schools, but dropped out in 1955 to form a folk band.
He achieved the success of “The Banana Boat Song” with the group The Terriers, and spent the next decade alternating between music and acting. He made his Broadway debut in “From the Second City.”
It was first featured in the 1966 comedy “Here Come the Russians, Here Come the Russians!” He was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his starring role in , in which he played a Soviet sailor mistaken for a spy.
He then shared the screen with Audrey Hepburn in “Wait for Darkness” in 1967 and was nominated for an Oscar again for “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” in 1968.
Many critics say Arkin’s best performance was in 1970s “Catch 22,” the film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s tragic war novel.
The actor fluctuated between stage, television and the big screen frequently from the 1970s to the 1990s, with roles in films such as “Young Scissorhands” (1990) and “A Sign of Hope” (1999).
He himself shaped the past of his Oscar-winning character in “Little Miss Sunshine”, making Grandpa Hoover a retired saxophonist who dabbled in drugs and strip clubs.
Arkin said of the role, “I like philosophical characters.” “Here she is, mad and exposed.”
He earned another Oscar nomination in 2013 for the “Argo” winner, in which he played a Hollywood producer who brings humor to a tense film about hostages in Iran.
Arkin credited his beginnings as an improviser for teaching him many lessons, the main one of which, he said, was failure.
In a 2008 interview with the LA Times, he said, “The public came in knowing they would see something go wrong, and that was okay.” But now, if you fail, it’s a moral question that’s bad for numbers. machinery.”
“But one thing I learned from the reformation is that everything in life is improvised, whether you like it or not. Some of the most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century happened when people forgot something. thing. “
Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne, as well as his three children, four grandchildren and his great-grandson, Elliott.
