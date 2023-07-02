In Hollywood and back home again

How far can a small promise take you? Elmira’s Isaiah Smallwood took an impressive leap from a deal with his wife to a Hollywood stage, holding the famous golden ticket as part of his american idol experience. A singer since the age of eight, thanks to the encouragement of his mother, Isaiah was not a fan of the concept of singing competitions.

Reality TV, says the young man of twenty-eight with a wrinkled nose.

But watching the end of last season with his wife Brittany by his side, she made a suggestion. You choose who you think will win and I’ll choose mine. If my guy wins, you have to apply for the show. If yours wins, we forget about it.

Then came the little promise which, as everyone knows, cannot be broken. Brittany’s pick won and Isaiah was on his way. It would be a very different experience from his years leading worship groups in church.

american idol isn’t like karaoke night at your local pub. The application process is detailed and lengthy, including an audition video submitted through demanding channels. For some strange reason, Isaiah decided to ignore all of this and contacted a Idol producer via Instagram. He told his story and the producer said he should send him the audition. After that, things moved quickly. One evening on Zoom, producers asked Isaiah to call his wife into the room, then casually asked if it was okay if her husband flew to New Orleans to sing in person.

Everything was going well for her. Married for five years, Brittany has a quiet belief in her husband that some wives wear like a subtle perfume.

But Isaiah was amazed.

I had been told that I was a good singer, but I didn’t completely believe it, he says. I didn’t have much confidence. But that level of confidence started to rise in New Orleans, where Isaiah sang for three rounds and won the ticket to Hollywood.

This week in Hollywood was surreal, like a dream, he describes. It was also rigorous and demanding, with candidates moving from one requirement to another, barely sleeping a night in total for the whole week, the endurance test being part of the Idol experience. His fears of a game show environment, with meanness and gossip among the contestants, proved to be entirely misplaced.

I made friends for life, says Isaiah. More than friends, like family. He points to a string of text messages on his phone from his former stage mates. It was nothing but love and support and each of us being truly ourselves. He also has a lot of praise for Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. They couldn’t have been nicer or more encouraging.

Isaiah did not win american idolthat particular dream ended on that Hollywood stage. But the experience gave birth to many more dreams, things that didn’t seem possible before. When he got home, Isaiah emailed the Cornings GlassFest organizer. He asked if they had room for him in the program. They didn’t…until an act was undone, and they called it back.

Singing on this stage, with friends from church and beyond, was incredible, Isaiah looks up to the sky with a blissful smile. A moment I never thought would happen. That smug face is the norm with Isaiah when he sings. He smiles for most of the song, his eyes closed and his face beaming. This inner peace is a gift from God, he says.

I trust God completely and know that he loves me and wants me to be happy. I feel his presence when I sing. He covers songs from some of his favorite artists, like Allen Stone, which Give You Blue Isaiah interprets as a message from God that He will always take care of him. (And when sung in the corner of a local grocery store, where this interview took place, leads to the lady sweeping the floor to sweep the same spot over and over again, until the song ends. )

Singing for me is an expression of love, he smiles again, it’s a celebration of love, joy and unity.

In the immediate future, Isaiah is especially looking forward to July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., when he will perform a free concert as part of the Music in the Square series at Corning. He calls it a block party that will unite the community in the love of music.

If we love and respect each other, this community can do amazing things. It’s not just Corning, or Horseheads, or Elmira. We are all one community. We must unite.

The past two years have been filled with challenges, from job losses to the death of Brittany’s beloved grandfather, the death of Isaiah’s father and her mother suffering a massive stroke. Trying to make a living in the unpredictable world of music isn’t easy, and the young couple have their worries. But Isaiah now knows that nothing is impossible.

I am a child of Elmira, and I managed to american idol scene, he said forcefully. I battled depression and anxiety. I learned to believe in myself. We can live our dreams. We just need to believe in them enough and believe that God is there for us.

Two days before his death, Isaiah’s father told him: Success is not what you have. Success is who you are.

From a pinky promise in Hollywood and at home, Isaiah has been on a journey to find out who he is. While the road ahead is dark and uncertain, Isaiah’s footsteps are sure. He now understands the power of his gift and feels a strong obligation to share that gift, and his message of love and joy, with all who will listen.