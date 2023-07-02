I won’t make a movie until…

Kushal Tandon will soon be seen alongside Shivangi Joshi in the TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. It will premiere July 10 on Sony TV. Jthe free press journal caught up with Kushal for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

This is the story of Reyansh and Aradhana (played by Shivangi). Reyansh owns a media house and is very strict. He is neither a feminist nor a non-conformist. There is a wall around him. He doesn’t trust girls because there is a backstory. He has a problem with his mother. He is fearless and a perfectionist. His father has a huge business. Whenever he receives a hard-hitting story, he breaks it without hesitation. Apna faida nahin dekhta.

How much power does the media have today?

It is logic. They have all the power. Someone like Reyansh owns the news channel if he wants to, he can put the truth front and center on reel. We try to describe the power that the media possesses, that some want to show and others do not.

Tell us about your childhood. What kind of memories do you have?

I have many memories because I was at boarding school from my fourth class. You meet different types of children, juniors and seniors who share every day and night together. Previously, I was homesick, so I broke my hand to be sent home. I also pretended to be crazy. Once out of irritation, I even slapped a nurse. I tried several ways to get home. After ninth grade, my father refused to budge. And today, I thank him for sending me to boarding school.

Could you elaborate further?

Being away from home, I was able to fight the world better. I am strong to deal with various problems. Also, very disciplined. I learned not to be afraid of problems, to solve them and to move forward in life. All of this I did on my own because my parents were never there with me.

What sport do you like to practice?

I practiced all kinds of sports. I was a swimming captain and a football captain.

How do you feel about working on both TV shows and OTT?

I’m very happy to do different shows on TV and OTT as well. I haven’t made a movie yet. But I’m happy to be an A-lister. I won’t choose to make a movie until I have a good script. I got a lot of offers but those movies would have been like aayi aur gayi. I am happy to work in television and receive all the love from my fans and the public.

How do you see the growth of television?

Viewers will still be there. In fact, TV is more powerful than OTT. It is good that different mediums have been created with the advent of OTT. More the merrier, the merrier. This created jobs for actors and technicians. TV stories like saas bahu are different. I have always chosen love stories. Barsatein is a new idea.

You are also getting into production. What medium will you choose?

I plan to start producing but I will probably start by producing web series on OTT. Of course, I will also act.

What genre do you plan to debut with on OTT?

Right now I’m looking for the kind of genre I’m going to choose. I’m sure it will be something about a gangster.

But you have more of an image of a boy in love. Will your image change after your debut as a gangster?

That’s what I want to change. The creators have always tried to show me in this image of a boy in love. I want to do something else in which my craft is improved. Simple look nahin by mera kam dekhein log. I’m from Lucknow and because of my lehja I can do any gangster well. It will not be a biopic but a robust character.

