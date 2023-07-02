This Bollywood Star Will Make His Southern Debut With Allu Arjun’s Long-Awaited Sequel: Report





Pushpa 2: The Rule by Allu Arjun is among the most anticipated films. The first look poster and teaser have already wowed fans, and now the excitement is up a notch. According to media reports, a Bollywood actor has joined the cast of Pushpa, and he will share the screen with Allu Arjun in a special. According to reports from several outlets, Ranveer Singh will be making an appearance in Pushpa 2. Apparently, Singh will be playing the role of a policeman and he will make a splash in the film, introducing Pushpa on screen. However, there is no official confirmation on this. If the news turns out to be true, it will be Ranveer’s big debut in the South. Pushpa The Rule: Part 2, the sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. The Telugu superstar released his character’s first poster on Friday, April 7, a day before his birthday on Saturday, when he turns 41. In the first look, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj wears a saree with jewels and a garland of lemons around it. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!”. Production house Mythri Movie Makers also shared the poster with the caption, “Happy birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun If his RISE was imperious, his RULE will be epic.” Allu fans are simply in awe of Pushpa Raj’s first look. While one wrote, “No other major star could dare to release a first transgender look for a highly anticipated film, but @alluarjun did it with style and confidence. History in the making,” while one another tweeted: “Taking Indian cinema to the next level – Allu Arjun The Icon Star.” For the uninitiated, Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, earning over Rs 350 crore at the global box office. Originally made in Telugu, the action drama was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and was a pan-Indian blockbuster.

