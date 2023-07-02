Exclusive! Anupama Kuwar talks about his views on social media and trolls and shares his opinion on Bollywood movies that don’t perform at the box office





Mumbai: Anupama Kuwar is a well-known actress in the television industry and has a good following. She is known for her roles in Qubool Hai, CID, Aahat, etc. She has also been part of web series like Virgin Boys, Zindagi Tumse, etc. But, she is known for her character in Balveer 3, the one that made her a household name. TellyChakkar contacted the actress and asked her about her views on social media and Bollywood not working at the box office. Read also – Baalveer 3: Oh no! Baalveer Powers Removed As an actor, how do you feel about Bollywood not succeeding at the box office? What could be the reason as an actor? What is your opinion on the fall? It was because of Covid that Bollywood was going downhill. Additionally, there were a lot of South Indian films that were affected. So, it was bad luck for Bollywood. But I’m sure he comes back to life. Social media is a very important part of an actor’s life. You get so much love, but also so much hate. How do you deal with that and how do you see social media as a tool? I’ve always been open to social media. There are haters everywhere. But, I take their comments in my stride. I also love my trolls. I have people who love me more. So I try to balance. Every actor dreams of making it to Bollywood one day, so do you have a dream actor or director you would like to work with in the future? No, I have no restrictions. All the actors are great to work with. Yes, I would love to work with Salman Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. My favorite directors are Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mani Ratnam, Prakash Jha Rajkumar Irani, Anurag Basu, Rakesh Mehra, Zoya Akhtar and Rajamouli. Well, there is no doubt that Anupama Kuwar’s work in Balveer Season 3 has been highly praised and the character has become a household name. For more insights from the world of Bollywood, digital and TV, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. ( ALSO READ: Exclusive! Megha Aggarwal to enter SAB TVs Balveer 3!

