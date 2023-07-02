Entertainment
Deep Disappointment City of West Hollywood Takes on SCOTUS Decision on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis
The City of West Hollywood released an official statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenisa decision that comes on the last day of Pride Month that allows a private company to discriminate against members of a sheltered class that specifically targets the LGBTQ+ community.
The conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court today ruled that there is a constitutional right to free speech that allows companies to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages. The City of West Hollywood expresses its deep disappointment with this Supreme Court decision. Equal means equal. Our nation’s highest court should not have the ability to set aside the dignity and rights of LGBTQ people. We must do better as a nation. At West Hollywood, we embrace a core value of respect and support for all. Discrimination should never be tolerated. We will continue our tireless fight for full equality for LGBTQ people everywhere.
According to cour files, Lorie Smith wanted to expand her graphic design business, 303 Creative LLC, to include services for couples looking for wedding websites. But Ms Smith was concerned Colorado was using Colorado’s anti-discrimination law to coerce her, in violation of the First Amendment, into creating websites performing marriages she does not approve of. To clarify her rights, Ms. Smith sued for an injunction to restrain
the state to force her to create websites celebrating marriages that challenge her belief that marriage should be reserved for unions between a man and a woman.
During the same period last year, the conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which led to the ban on abortion in the United States. According to the majority opinion of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the United States Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wades supporting a federal constitutional right to abortion. The landmark US Supreme Court decision was handed down in 1973 and legalized abortion in the United States. The opinion is a repudiation of the 1973 decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of the right to abortion and a subsequent 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey who largely upheld the law. Roe was horribly wrong all along, Alito wrote.
