Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are collaborating on an intense new project. Watch | Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone collaborated again. However, it may not be for a movie. On Sunday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a short video of his new project, apparently a cinematic advertisement for a brand. It shows Ranveer as a detective agent and Deepika as a woman searching for her missing husband. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are seen together after a long time.

The clip begins with Deepika at a police station, recording a complaint about her missing husband. She looks worried and serious. Elsewhere, Ranveer goes into action mode to get information on a mission. There’s also a glimpse of Chellum Sir from Family Man. Ram Charan is also seen running after a man and Trisha Krishnan outside a police station. At the end, Ranveer is shown bullying a man, asking him to speak.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote in the caption, Uncover the secret! @showme.the.secret. Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethissecret. The couple’s fans hope it will be a full-fledged movie. Don’t tell me this is an ad, writes a fan. Hope this isn’t a meesho ad, wrote another. Even without a single scene together you have better chemistry than Alia Ranveer, another wrote.

Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will be released on July 28.

Karan recently released the first song from the movie Tum Kya Mile. Filmed in the beautiful mountains of Kashmir, it shows lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romance each other. She is dressed in beautiful chiffon sarees and he looks cool in glamorous outfits. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with music by Pritam.

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan in January and in Gehraiyaan last year. Her upcoming movies include Fighter and Project K. In Fighter she stars with Hrithik Roshan and in Project K she will be seen with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.