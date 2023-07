Emmerdale actor Meg Johnson dies aged 86 | Television

Soap stalwart Meg Johnson has died aged 86 after suffering from dementia for the past few years, it has been confirmed. The death of Johnson, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks at Emmerdale since 2003, was announced in a joint statement from her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and the ITV show. It read: It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully last night surrounded by her family. Meg was a kind and wonderful woman, full of warmth and always with a sparkle in her eye. Meg had a stellar career which ended playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003. Meg had suffered from dementia for a few years but struggled personally and professionally regardless. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A host of soap stars have paid tribute to Johnson on social media, including Danny Miller, best known for playing fan favorite Aaron Dingle on the long-running ITV soap opera. Miller, who was crowned king of the Im a Celebrity Get Me out of Here! castle in 2021, tweeted: Really devastated to hear this. Pearl was a fair way to describe our lovely Meg. He added that she was a beloved soul throughout the building. Shared lots of laughs with her. Gemma Oaten, the former Emmerdale star who played Rachel Breckle from 2011 to 2015, says her late teammates Shirley Stelfox, Freddie Jones and Richard Thorp will take good care of her up there. Sending so much love to the Emmerdale family and the family of the late, great Meg Johnson. A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always so kind to me during my #Emmerdale days, she wrote on Twitter. She added: Such a sad loss, but what a life and treasure she was. She was always so sweet (and wickedly funny!). Before joining Emmerdale, Johnson played Brigid McKenna on the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside. In the early 1980s she starred as Eunice Gee in ITVs Coronation Street, a character she briefly reprized in 1999. She was also part of the cast of Victoria Wood As Seen On TV alongside the late comedian as well that of Dame Julie Walters and Celia Imrie. . In 1997, she took the stage in the original cast of Chicago’s London revival, playing prison guard Matron Mama Morton for over a year, and can be heard on the London taping of the musical, singing When Youre Good to Mom, me and my baby and class. Johnson was married to ITV Granada continuity announcer Charles Foster.

