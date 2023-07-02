Jonathan Majors’ reps blame new abuse allegations on ‘immersive method’





Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jonathan Majors is facing a litany of new abuse allegations, some of which relate to his on-set behavior, with his reps blaming the behavior on his method acting approach.





rolling stone published a detailed article about Majors’ alleged pattern of abuse dating back to his dates at Yale University, citing various incidents with former partners and his aggressive nature on movie sets. Regarding the latter, Majors attorney Justin A. Pusch pushed back on claims that the acclaimed actor was abusive or intimidating in any way towards his on-set colleagues, noting his penchant for the “immersive” method. “acting as a defense. “Allegations that Mr. Majors got physical or physically bullied someone on any movie set are flat out false,” Pusch said.. “Anyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he uses an immersive acting style, and while this can sometimes be misconstrued as rudeness, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness. RELATED: Jonathan Majors faces new abuse allegations from more victims [UPDATE] Multiple sources have insisted that Majors has gone too far with his acting method while working on several films, with a recent case occurring while filming the 2022 biographical war movie, Dedication, where he played the role of United States Navy aviator Jesse Brown alongside Top Gun: Maverickis Glen Powell. During production, a source said Majors was so out of control that he made members of the costume department on set cry. “It started to borderline abusive,” the source said. “It seemed like it was some kind of unhealthy pleasure he got away with – once those girls cried…He did it to people he could tell would be too scared to fight back.” The alleged incident was later mentioned to producers, although Majors claims no official complaint was ever filed.



History of alleged abusive behavior by Jonathan Majors Majors has been the subject of controversy in recent months after he was arrested in New York last March following an alleged incident with his girlfriend at the time, with the actor later charged with assault and harassment. Majors denied the allegations, saying he had text and video evidence to back him up while saying his girlfriend recanted the allegations. The majors appeared in court earlier this month regarding the case, with a trial date set for August 3. Since the original allegations became public, Majors has been at the center of allegations of abuse from other women, as cited in the Rolling Stone report, as well as filmmakers. Majors has been called a sociopath and an abuser by directors AB Allen and Tim Nicolai, who both claimed the actor’s alleged behavior was longstanding and had been known since his college days. RELATED: Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Alleges the MCU Star Was the Victim of Racial Bias The allegations cost Majors on multiple fronts, with the actor fired from his talent agency, Entertainment 360, and ad campaigns for the U.S. Army and Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers pulled. Additionally, Majors has been dropped from several projects, including a feature film adaptation of Walter Mosley’s thriller novel, The man from my basementand an upcoming untitled biopic about jazz legend Otis Redding. The majors bolstered its Hollywood stock in 2023 with standout performances in the MCUs Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania And Creed III. Marvel has denied plans to recast Majors’ role as supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the MCU, with Kang set to become a key character in the next two Avengers films, The Kang Dynasty And Secret Wars. Source: rolling stone

