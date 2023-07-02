Entertainment
Varun Dhawan Announces ‘Greatest Action Artist’ VD18 With Director Jawan Atlee, Bollywood News
Varun Dhawan announces new movie starring Atlee
Varun Dhawan announces upcoming movie
In a surprising turn of events, Varun Dhawan used his social media handle to drop the announcement. Posting an Instagram Story, Varun shared the news, writing, “#VD18 May 31, 2024, in theaters.” Well, looks like something big is afoot!
The official Cine 1 studios page also posted the release date of the film. “Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios are teaming up to bring one of the greatest action artists with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The movie #VD18 is set to be released worldwide on May 31, 2024,” he said.
Looks like Varun Dhawan is reserved and busy!
Varun Dhawan’s work front
Apart from his upcoming with Atlee, the star has also citadel india, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in preparation. Additionally, the actor is set to star in Bawal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will premiere on Amazon Prime
Learn more about Atlee
The film is set to hit theaters on September 7.
