stanley tucci: Stanley Tucci game for straight actors playing queer characters; Here’s what the Supernova actor said





Actor Stanley Tucci, who authentically played a queer character in two major films, Supernova (2020) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006), wondered if actors who are straight in real life should play queer characters on screen. In an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs (via The Guardian), Stanley Tucci revealed that despite criticism for playing an LGBTQ character, he’s still very flattered when queer men tell him he’s played the role in The Devil Wears Prada or Supernova in a good way. But he agreed that often it’s not done the right way. But Tucci thinks that as an actor, you’re supposed to play different people. You are fair. In 2022, actor Ben Whishaw commented on the debate and said he felt the same way about straight actors playing queer roles. He said that if he doesn’t think the performance is accurate, even a little moment of hesitation or inauthenticity will block my engagement with the whole story, so I understand those questions. He went on to praise Eddie Redmaynes’ performance in The Danish Girl as trans trailblazer Lili Elbe, who earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Ben Whishaw had a supporting role in the film. But in the future there will be other films in which the role is given to someone who has had this experience and so why shouldn’t a role like this be given to someone who knows , inside, what is the character? he questioned, stating: I’m all for that. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch also talked about playing a queer character in the Netflix movie The Power of the Dog (2021). He explained that it was not done without thinking. The film received 12 Oscar nominations and won a Best Director Oscar for Jane Campion.FAQs What happened to Stanley Tucci’s wife?

Stanley Tucci’s wife, the late actor Kate Spath-Tucci, died of breast cancer in 2009. In 2012, Tucci married literary agent Felicity Blunt, who is the sister of actor Emily Blunt . Who was Stanley Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada?

Stanley Tucci plays Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada, a film based on a book of the same name.

