New 4-Year-Old Superman Cast Comments Reveal Big Difference With Henry Cavill





Superman: LegacyDavid Corenswet spoke about Henry Cavill’s Superman in the past and what he wanted to see from the DCEU’s successor Superman, which happens to be himself. Cavill has stayed away from the role of Superman since 2017 Justice Leagueonly returning for one appearance in 2022 black adam before James Gunn announced a new actor would play the role in his planned DC Universe reboot. East Corenswet Superman: LegacyClark Kent’s new actor. After being cast, the star’s past comments about Superman resurfaced.





Talk with Weekly entertainment in 2019, Corenswet admitted that it was his ultimate goal to play Superman in the future, which has now been achieved with his casting in Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. As fans noted, Corenswet shares a striking resemblance to Cavill, who the actor touched on in the interview, saying, “This caught my eye before the internet caught me“Talking about Cavill’s take on Superman, Corenswet said he loves the DCEUs”dark and grainy“Man of Steel but wanted the next Superman to be”very bright and optimistic.” Check out the full quote below: “It caught my eye before the internet caught me, but my unreal ambition is definitely to play Superman. I’d love to see someone do an optimistic throwback [take on Superman]. I love Henry Cavill’s dark, gritty take, but I’d like to see the next one be very bright and upbeat.

How David Corenswet’s Superman Will Be Different From Henry Cavill’s The reason Gunn decided to cast a new actor as Superman rather than switch from Cavill’s version of the character to the new DC Universe was due to Superman: Legacycenters on a young Clark Kent. At 40, Cavill is simply too old to bring Gunn’s vision for the character to life, while Corenswet, 29, is in the appropriate age range to be the face of the new DC Universe. Throughout his time in the DCEU, Cavill’s Superman barely resembled the boy scout attitude Clark Kent is known for in the comics. Zack Snyder’s DC movies were darker than the source material, with Cavill playing a tortured version of Superman in a gritty version of the usually colorful character. This version of Superman, and the DCEU as a whole, was quite controversial, leading Gunn to become DC’s new creative head in hopes of bringing the franchise closer to the comics and thus winning back audiences. To do this, Superman: Legacy will open up the DC Universe by bringing Clark Kent back to basics. Gunn confirmed several Superman: Legacy details, with Corenswet’s Superman being different from Cavill’s. Corenswet’s young Superman will discover what it means to be a hero, as well as the difference between his Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing. The new Superman will bring the character to his hope, with Gunn wanting to focus on the character’s humanity, which Cavill lacked, whose Superman was treated as a god among men. On this basis, Corenswet will fulfill his wish by Superman: Legacy. Source: Weekly entertainment Key Release Dates

