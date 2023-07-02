How Secret Invasion Sets Up Nick Fury For The Marvels – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Secret Invasion.]

Secret Invasion Director Ali Selim may have helmed the final chapter of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he simply focused on the story ahead of him. Yeah, he knew he should hand over Nick Fury to Nia DaCosta’s next movie, Wondersbut the transfer never distracted from the story it told involving an aging Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his struggle to stop a Skrull rebellion for which he is to some extent responsible.

“These are not prolonged conversations [with The Marvels team]. It’s just, ‘Where do you need him? Do you need him here? Great.’ And then we write in there. So this kind of stuff is very simple because everything is above my pay grade,” says Selim. The Hollywood Reporter.

Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who is the leader of the Skrull rebellion, tries to instigate a war between the United States and Russia so that the Skrulls can take over Earth. This plotline may seem partially pulled from the headlines, but it’s only halfway through. Secret Invasion‘s shoot that the real tensions between the United States and Russia have reached another level due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For Selim, the actual parallels only enhance the show’s intended tone.

“It’s coincidence, serendipity, danger and all of the above. But what I love is that this show is meant to be real and grounded,” Selim says. “The stakes are Earth and humanity, as opposed to something in outer space which is more abstract or fictional. So the actual conflict between Russia and the United States only makes this story more real.

Below, in a recent conversation with THRSelim also explains why Little League coaching made him a better achiever.

So how did you convince Marvel to do a mature spy thriller?

It was not up to me to convince them. They decided to make this mature spy thriller and found me after my experience working on The impending tower and the CIA and FBI stuff, where I understood the ingrained world of trust, suspicion, and paranoia. So that’s the tone they wanted to give it, and we ended up at the same fork at the same time.

All in all, I’m sure you had some expectations of what a job at Marvel might be like, so how does your real-life experience compare?

I have no expectations of anything in life, because I’m old enough to know they never help you or come true. Marvel is the pinnacle of storytelling in the industry today, and I was really curious to be able to peek behind the Wizard’s Curtain and see how it’s done. And it’s a very different process than anything I’ve been through, but it’s obviously a very rewarding process. They continue right after the story until it’s clear, exciting and moving, and being on this journey with them has been enlightening and rewarding.

(LR): Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios Secret Invasion Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As for the train and restaurant scenes in Episode 2, were those days special for you since Sam did some vintage Sam Jackson stuff?

Yeah, but honestly, every day was special to me. I can’t single out one scene over another, as there are a lot of good two hands in these six episodes. Two great actors would come into an environment and they were ready to apply their craft. And that scene with Sam and Ben [Mendelsohn] on the train was particularly exciting because they are very good friends and love working together. They have very different working styles, and watching that and helping them out was fascinating. Don Cheadle and Sam wanted to work together for decades but never got the chance, and they both have very similar acting styles. So to watch them work through this and find the emotional truth in this [restaurant] stage was also a very enriching but very different experience.

You just stumbled across something I’ve been asking a lot about. What usually happens when two actors subscribe to different techniques? Does one usually fit the other? Or do you need to help them bridge that gap?

Well, they are both chasing the same thing, which is the emotional truth of the scene that serves the story. They are not there to show us how they do it. They’re there to land then, and the best actors, no matter what route they take, all go to the same place. When I say that people think I’m stupid or just kidding, but I think the biggest lessons I learned learning to coach was coaching Little League. You have 12 kids who listen differently, see differently, have different needs, and you just need to find a way to help them be the best they can be and help them be who they are, rather than shape them into something. else. And in baseball, you also have the same goal, which is to get home.

Don Cheadle as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes in Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Your release date has changed, as have many other Marvel projects. How many adjustments did you have to make to account for other stories and release date changes?

Oh, if that’s the reality of what was happening, I never felt that. All I felt was that we were chasing this story until it became everything it needed to be: clear, emotionally truthful, thrilling, and all of the above. I think Kevin said this morning [at the press conference] that we publish it now because it is done. There is no other strategy.

For example, Nick Fury is in November’s THE wondersso did you have to communicate with that team to make sure you left it in the correct position?

The answer is yes, but these are not extended conversations. It’s just, “Where do you need him?” Do you need him here? Great.” And then we write in there. So that kind of stuff is very simple because it’s all above my pay grade.

Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn on Secret Invasion Des Willies/Marvel

The frontal hug between Fury and the Skrulls, I don’t remember being in Captain wonder. Do you know the origin behind this?

We were just looking for different ways to connect Skrull and Skrull and Nick Fury and his Skrull friends. It was conversations with Sam and Ben Mendelssohn, and just finding ways to do something a little different. The Skrulls aren’t from Earth, and so they probably wouldn’t shake hands for some reason. It’s just an exploration of what could be different.

There’s a conflict between the United States and Russia on this show, so did anyone have any misgivings about these real-life parallels?

Well, the actual parallels didn’t really emerge until we were halfway through filming, so it’s coincidence, serendipity, danger, and all of the above. But what I love is that this show is meant to be real and grounded. The stakes are Earth and humanity, as opposed to something in outer space which is more abstract or fictional. So the actual conflict between Russia and the United States only makes this story more real.

I really like that exterior staircase shot in the opening episode. Martin Freeman’s character climbs a flight of stairs with motion-sensor lights, and he is filmed through the windows outside the building. Where does this rank when it comes to your favorite shots on the show?

I can’t say I have a favorite shot. Every plan we make is there to serve the story, and if any of them break for any reason, then we’ve failed in our job.

***

Secret Invasion now airs every Wednesday on Disney+. This interview has been edited for length and clarity..