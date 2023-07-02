Anne Hathaway pays homage to late actor Alan Arkin





Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway took to social media on Saturday to write a heartfelt note for the late actor Alan Arkin, the prominent veteran American actor known for his standout performances in films such as Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands, And Little Miss Sun. Calling him a rare find, the 40-year-old shared how much she loves him. His heartfelt ode to the late actor on his Instagram handle went viral online in no time. Alan died at the age of 89. Anne worked with him in an action and spy film titled get smartreleased in 2008. The actor’s sons confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to People magazine, expressing their deep sadness and describing their father as a uniquely talented force of nature, both on-screen and outside. In her heartfelt tribute, Anne wrote: “Alan Arkin was a rare gem, and I’m so lucky to have been able to work with him on Get Smart. He was kind, moving, supportive, a pro, generous, genuine , wise, inquisitive and a fantastic example of how to be an artist He left a huge impression on me then twenty-three years old and is central to some of my fondest and fondest career memories . Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh-star of The Crew will be released on this day “Sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves),” she added. Hathaway’s heartfelt post was accompanied by a photo of Arkin, a photo of the two of them at a red carpet event, and a photo of get smart. In a statement shared exclusively with People, Arkins’ sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and we will be deeply missed,” the statement read. Alan Arkin, who won both a Tony and an Academy Award, was born on March 26, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 with From the second city and followed it with a winning performance by Tony in 1963 Walk in laughing. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

