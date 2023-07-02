The first time I got paid to review an album was in the heyday of 2006.

I was 14 years old, a first-year student in high school, and delighted to receive the assignment from Voices, the Tuesday section of the Reading Eagle, the newspaper that served Berks County at the time (and much less todayy). I got a nice check for $10 with my name on it for donating a strong A+ review to Information, THE tene Beck album. Luckily for me, this overwhelmingly positive review doesn’t exist anywhere on the internet, just in the closet of my parents’ housesitting in a laminate stack with others my kind mother has saved over the years.

But I Thought about this review, and others recently. When was the last time a music review convinced you as a listener to seek A album or single? The written review, something carefully crafted for advise foreigners to seek something or avoid it at all costs, has slowly but surely been eradicatedpartly replaced by the gaping mouth of the Internet comment sections.I amtruly not sure ifThiss A bad thing or not.

When the recorded music was new, more Dear For buyand harder to find, the exam was king. If a a very important publication like Rolling Stone has criticized or praised an album, it would be directly related to sales and radio broadcasting. The review was already well advanced by the advent of streaming music, but as music reached a new low in intrinsic value for the shareholders of the company, likewise did the writing about it. In the early 2010s, music fans were suddenly offered a doorway to an endless chasm of music, all they had to do was pay a corporate conglomerate $10 a month for the privilege to open it. Who needs someone to indicate what to spend time on, when you can just spend your time on everything at once?

At 31, I have had the chance to write about music somehow for half a life NOWfrom those skewed teenage years to academic publications to Fly Magazine and currently, LNP|LancasterOnline. My email is always flooded with daily album and single review requests from artists living in both this zip code and those very far far. To my knowledge, the newspaper doesn’t do constant reviews of any kind for years, music or othere. Nevertheless, the emails are piling up, which tells me that at least for artists, There is always one need revisions in a way.

When I write about musicians in the newspaper, It isusually in in the form of an interview or a longer profile, like last week’s article on songwriter Lyle de Vitry. Joh me, as a listener, there is there is almost nothing more rewarding in music than listening to a swork, then talking with them about it to understand it in a deeper way. Some artists actively not want you to know something about their processand others are all too willing to tell you all the details. I like the challenge of both approaches.

To tell you the truth, after all these years, I still have no idea how best to convey the joy of someone’s music to a stranger. East.Maybe through A 1,200 words Reporting? A two-sentence blurb next to a bunch of other two-sentence blurbs? Or, more likely in 2023, Iyouprobably a TikTok-style video with a caption that says, If you like white, you’ll love white, as someone points to band names and smiles. on camera.

As a writer, I I shook my weak fist at the now decade-long pivot to the video that posts across the spectrum have insisted on. There are music channels on YouTube that great work analyze music, although the trade-off is that the best videos are usually 30 minutes or longer, requiring a bigger attenotlifetime that the few minutes that a column like this could ask.

I have no answers to the existential dilemma which is: How do people find music today? It is a cyclical problem new artists need people to talk about their music so that other people can find it, but There is no one to write on and nowhere to write it if there was. Artists shoot and perform in places that take risks new musicand when nobody knows the artist, they won’t trying your luck buy a ticket. NOTwhere one assists, then everyone loses.

Think of the last time an old person I said, Boy, the music was way better when I was younger! It is not inherently true, no matter how many times they say it – in their time there was a healthmore musical ecosystem that more regularly allowed artists to flourishand yes, good and bad reviews were part of it.

If I had to review this column, I would. probably give it’s a B, or maybe a B+. For Fans of: critics, writers writing about writing and Frank Zappas Eternal Quote: Writing about music is like dancing about architecture.

Kevin Stiriker is a writer at LNP | LancasterOnline. Unscripted is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.