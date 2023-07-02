Tina Ambani’s niece Antara Motiwala gives birth to her second child and announces the arrival of a baby





Tina Ambani’s niece Antara Motiwala has embraced motherhood for the second time. The famous diva got married to Anil Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah in 2018. Antara and Mohit embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl in 2021. However, the family has been completed with the arrival of their second child, a little boy. Yes, Antara gave birth to her second child on July 1, 2023. Antara Motiwala and Mohit Marwah have welcomed their second child Unlike others, Antara announced her second pregnancy while walking the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week. She flaunted her baby bump and looked adorable. Since then, his fans have been waiting to hear the good news. The family shared the announcement of the baby’s arrival on July 2, 2023. The picture note revealed that Antara and Mohit were blessed with a baby boy. And their daughter, Thea, became Have I got. Recommend Reading: AR Rahman Reveals His Wife, Saira Banu Dresses Her, Says, “All Booty Comes From Her” When Antara Motiwala revealed her baby bump during a day out with her daughter, Thea On May 9, 2023, mom-to-be Antara shared adorable photos with her daughter Thea. The mom-daughter duo were seen enjoying their alone time outside. Antara’s daughter Thea looked cute in an ice blue dress. On the other hand, Antara looked super pretty in white shorts and a bralette. She layered her look with a white shirt. She was seen showing off her bare baby bump. Alongside the photos, Antara wrote, “Me and my mini sorbet.” As soon as the photos were uploaded, Arjun Kapoor immediately fell in love with his niece, Thea’s kindness and commented, “Dumpling.” When Antara announced her second pregnancy while walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Antara announced her second pregnancy while walking down designer Mohit Rai’s ramp. She looked stunning as always in a gold hued skirt ensemble. Her outfit featured a shimmering gold blouse, a plunging neckline and a fitted skirt. She was seen showing off her baby bump and wearing a kamarbandh. In her long message, Antara revealed that she was not ready to walk the ramp as planned and had to take care of her daughter. However, Antara wanted to teach her daughter to overcome her fears, so she decided to walk the ramp and flaunt her baby bump. An excerpt from his note might read as follows: “A few weeks ago, when @mohitrai tried to convince me to walk the ramp for him, I was hesitant about the idea of ​​mom taking care of one toddler and expecting another, said a carefree moment or anywhere that feels as cool and serene as a successful walk down the ramp.” Congratulations to the Motiwala and Marwah families! Next Read: Dipika Kakar Reveals She Can See Her Chotu’s Face Clearly Now, Shoaib Ibrahim Calls Her The Best ‘Eidi’ AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Or iOS (Apple)

