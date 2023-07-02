‘One Piece’ Live-Action Adaptation Casts Quirky Comedians





With just under two months until fans of A play can set sail with the Straw Hats, Netflix has an exciting announcement about five seasoned veterans joining the crew of the live-action series. The main cast of the series — Inaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson And Taz Skylar — appeared in a video for Anime Expo LA to reveal that their characters’ original Japanese voice actors will reprise all of their roles in the Japanese voice acting live-action series when it premieres in August.





The announcement video also featured footage of Godoy traveling to Tokyo to meet the original Monkey D. Luffy herself, a legendary anime voice actor. Mayumi Tanakawho welcomed him into the family and gave him his very own straw hat — much to the delight of Godoy’s castmates. Tanaka herself shares the very palpable excitement exhibited by the live cast, sharing a statement to Netflix: I’ve voiced Luffy for over 23 years now, and I think everyone has a bit of Luffy in their hearts. Iñaki, who plays Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and cheerful that he really does make for the perfect Luffy! I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well. ONE PIECE is a story whose words and images can resonate with you in different ways depending on your situation or perspective at any given time, allowing for new discoveries at any time. And of course, nothing would bring me more joy than if people who have never experienced ONE PIECE could become part of the family from this show. Picture via Netflix RELATED: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series: Release Date, New Trailer & What To Expect Footage of Godoy’s trip to Tokyo was followed by the reveal that Tanaka would be joined in the voiceover booth by her original co-stars. Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kapei Yamaguchi And Shiroaki Hirata like Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji respectively. Skylar also revealed that he and Godoy will be providing the voices for their own characters in the Spanish dub of the series, which, as Godoy said, begs the age-old question: dubs or subtitles?



Who else is in A play? The live-action adaptation features a massive supporting cast that will appear throughout the Straw Hats’ adventures, including Peter Gadiot, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celestial Loot, Alexandre Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, McKinley Belcher III, Good luck Umeala, Vincent Regan, Bianca Oosthuizen, Sang Grainger, And Grant Ross. Excitement for the series continues to mount as we get closer to the release date, with the main cast recently appearing at Netflix’s massive TUDUM events, where they spoke with Collider’s Eric Massoto, and where the streamer also unveiled a massive installation of Going Merry. A play premieres on Netflix on August 31. Check out the full announcement video featuring Godoy and Tanaka:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/one-piece-live-action-cast-original-voice-actors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos