Meghan Markle and Prince Harry All Smiles Over Hollywood’s Uncertain Future





Meghan Markle And Prince HarryHollywood’s future is in a precarious state right now – but you couldn’t tell by the way they’re behaving…reckless. The ex-royal couple were all smiles on Friday as they left an office building in Santa Barbara – where they held hands as they walked out and beamed with positivity … well, at least Meg was anyway way. Harold was a little more stoic… keeping his head down. It doesn’t matter… because they were clearly putting up a united front as a guy – who is presumed to be a bodyguard of some sort – followed close behind and they got into a waiting SUV. As for their outfits…perfect for a sunny SB day, with shades to boot. The message they seem to be telegraphing here is…nothing wrong here, we’re fine! Of course, all the news stories about them lately have been anything but. As we know they got the boot at Spotify … and were labeled “scammers” by one of the best dogs in the business. Not only that, but there is netflix rumbles not being happy with them too…and supposedly giving them an ultimatum that demands better content, and pronto. Pair that with Meghan’s recent disagree at Dior …and it looks like there’s some turbulence ahead. It is interesting that their attitude here is so positive. You could say that’s very much in line with the last story told about their alleged state of mind – namely, that they kind of bury their heads in the sand and pointing fingers elsewhere for their misfortunes. There’s talk of a new African documentary that Harry is working on for Netflix, and you have to understand that Meg is also busy planning something. Based on their vibes here, maybe they’re confident these projects will work out and get them back in Tinseltown’s good graces. There’s no better time than the present in this regard – their Netflix “bombshell” doc from last year has come and gone, and many feel they desperately need a new angle to sell… STAT .

