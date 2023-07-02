Russell Crowe doesn’t want to be asked about Gladiator 2 | Entertainment

Russell Crowe is done with “Gladiator 2” questions.
The 59-year-old actor was appearing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic and admitted he was tired of being asked about the sequel, for which he will not return.
According to Variety, he moaned, “They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I get asked about a movie I’m not even in.”
Reminding the world that his character Maximus died in the original 2000 film, he continued: It has nothing to do with me. In this world, I am dead. Six feet Under ground.”
However, Crowe confessed: “But I do admit a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what that meant to me, in my life.”
He insisted: I don’t know anything about the casting, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead!
However, he has high hopes for the next film as he doubts director Sir Ridley Scott, 85, would make one if he didn’t have “very good reason” to do so.
Crowe concluded: “But I know that if Ridley decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very good reasons.
I can’t think of this movie as anything other than spectacular.
Crowe’s rant comes after six ‘Gladiator 2’ crew members were reportedly taken to hospital after an explosion on set.
The staff were taken to hospital after a big-budget special effects scene allegedly went wrong, while filming the sequel in Morocco.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “It was terrifying, a huge ball of fire took off and caught several crew members in its path.
In years of filming, I have never seen such a scary accident.
“Six production staff had to be rushed to hospital for treatment.
I hope everyone is fine, but it was a serious accident.
“Everyone involved, from lowly runners to stars, was shaken by this.
According to the publication, there was speculation that a gas line might have ruptured.
Stars such as Paul Mescal, 27, and Denzel Washington, 68, and Scott were uninjured.
“Normal Things” star Paul took on the role of Lucius – the son of Connie Nielsen’s character Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the original film.
The film – due out in 2024 – will not be a “direct sequel” to the Oscar-winning original.
Speaking on the ‘Fitzy and Wippa Podcast’, Crowe said: “Yeah, we had dinner and talked about it and all that. So I know pretty much how he shapes the story.
“But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid grew up and he’s now the Emperor.
“I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the next day, you know, 30 years later or something.”