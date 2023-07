‘Sopranos’ actor Michael Imperioli thanks SCOTUS for ‘allowing’ him to discriminate after LGBTQ rights ruling

Actor Michael Imperioli on Saturday thanked the Supreme Court for ‘allowing’ him to discriminate after ruling that a graphic designer who creates wedding websites doesn’t have to create them for same-sex weddings. He also decided to “ban fanatics and homophobes” from viewing his work. “I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any other movie or television show I have been in. Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate against and exclude those with whom I disagree and oppose. for. USA! USA!” he wrote. “Hate and ignorance are not a legitimate point of view” he wrote on Instagram. “America is getting dumber by the minute.” In a 6-3 decision released on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of entertainer Lorie Smith, who sued the state over its anti-discrimination law that barred businesses offering sales or other accommodations to the public from refuse service based on a client’s sexual orientation. . Judge Neil Gorsuch is the author of the majority opinion, who said that “in this case, Colorado is seeking to force an individual to speak in a way that is consistent with his views but challenges his conscience on a matter of major significance”.





“I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I have been in,” actor Michael Imperioli announced. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP “But, as this Court has long maintained, the ability to think for ourselves and to express those thoughts freely is among our most cherished freedoms and part of what keeps our Republic strong,” he said. he continued. The Supreme Court issued several rulings in late June, including a ruling against President Biden’s student loan plan. In the 6-3 decision, the court ruled that federal law does not authorize the Secretary of Education to forgive more than $430 billion in student loan debt. The high court also ruled against affirmative action on Thursday.





The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of entertainer Lorie Smith, who sued the state over its anti-discrimination law that prohibits businesses from refusing service based on a customer’s sexual orientation. Getty Images





The Supreme Court has ruled against student loan debt forgiveness and affirmative action. PA “Or a benefit to a student whose heritage or culture has motivated them to take on a leadership role or achieve a particular goal must relate to that the students unique ability to contribute to the university. In other words, the student should be treated based on their experiences as an individual and not based on their race,” Justice Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. Imperioli is known for his roles in “The Sopranos”, “The White Lotus” and “Goodfellas”.

