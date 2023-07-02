Entertainment
Did Hollywood learn anything from the fatal Rust shooting?
In the fall of 2021, Hollywood took a turn when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot on the set of Rust in New Mexico. The tragedy immediately sparked global calls for reforms and safer sets, but more than 18 months later, industry veterans say little has changed beyond the hasty reaction.
There was this initial knee-jerk reaction okay, we weren’t even going to use blanks anymore. We’ll be using AirSoft guns, recalled Kevin Kent, a former Navy SEAL turned in-demand actor and military adviser. Unfortunately, stuntmen get hurt or die all the time, and no one blinks, and no one says that stunts will be banned from now on. But because it was a gun, everyone had this knee-jerk reaction, and nobody stopped to wait for the facts and learn that this production took shortcuts and hired a gunsmith who didn’t seem ready for work.
However, the fear faded fairly quickly. At the time of the Rust tragedy, Kent was filming seasons three and four of the popular Jack Ryan series in Europe, and although the producers immediately promised to stop using guns, it didn’t take them long to return to the board. In reality, the use of real firearms in film and television is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
A shot adds so much to the actual game; it puts you in the mood; When you see that muzzle flash, it amplifies you and is much better at getting into character compared to computer-generated effects or someone using an AirSoft, Kent noted.
Additionally, many in the industry are afraid to speak out on the issue, given the sensitive nature of the topics.
If you’re saying that Halynas’ death isn’t the gun’s fault, you’re going against the narrative, but also saying that guns should be banned on set doesn’t work either, because action and shootouts are the bread and butter of Hollywood, a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney told me. It is easier at this stage to say nothing and do nothing.
Still, some entertainment authorities are pushing for small changes, arguably more barks than bites, as initial calls to ban all real guns on set came to nothing. Last year, two rival California bills, one that attempted to dive into gun regulations and the other that sought a more generalized approach, including the mandatory hiring of a firearms supervisor. security, were arrested by a state Senate committee.
To date, studios have resisted announcing new training or safety measures regarding the use of firearms on set, prompting labor unions to lament that they cannot get studios to support important, meaningful and practical security reforms.
Meanwhile, manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, the actor accused of pointing the gun at Hutchins which ultimately led to his death, were dropped earlier this year. His union and lawyer have argued that the culpability cannot be blamed on the performers.
But not everyone agrees.
It’s the responsibility of anyone with a firearm to make sure it’s not loaded or know what it’s loaded with, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said. And certainly then not to point it at someone and pull the trigger. This is where his responsibility as an actor, we believe, comes into play.
And while the Directors Guild of America’s (DGA) draft 2023-2026 contract agreement includes language to expand mandatory safety training by adding new courses, including firearms safety, little seem to have changed in educating cast and crew on the importance of responsible firearms handling. . Rather than respecting the importance of picking up or being around guns, Hollywood’s largely anti-gun actors and executives are quick to speak out against Second Amendment rights, even if they make action movies featuring armed heroes. to make sure the sets are safe. While a few sets have independently decided to hold voluntary safety courses, sources say there is little widespread effort to enact more safety protocols.
According to Kent, a few directors have since sought out his expertise and training to feel more confident about shooting scenes. Productions should invest a bit more in teaching actors and stunt people, directors and crew members and those behind the camera exactly what these weapons are capable of, Kent said.
