Pete Davidson admits his and Colin Jost’s ferry will be a ‘permanent problem’ | Entertainment

Pete Davidson has joked that the Ferry he bought with Colin Jost will be an “ongoing problem”.
The 29-year-old former ‘SNL’ star and NBC late-night comedy show writer, 41, decided to buy the Staten Island Ferry last year on a whim, and now they have major plans in place to turn it into a multi-purpose venue moored in New York and Miami in the future.
Appearing on the ‘Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers’ podcast, Pete revealed: We just had all the plans built, and we asked them to do one of these computer-generated products, to show you what it could be typing things, and now we were ready for a few people.
And it looks like everything is going well, but it’s definitely five years from now.
He continued: There will be a restaurant, there will be a concert hall, there will be a movie theater.
Colin called me and he said, Hey, can you join this call about the ferry? and I was like Were always doing this thing?
He added: We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it.
I can’t take all the credit for it.
He said: I’m just glad it didn’t become scrap or whatever. It’s really funny that this is a lifelong problem for me and Colin.
The ‘King of Staten Island’ star – who is believed to be in rehab seeking help after years of battling PTSD and borderline personality disorder – claimed the pair were high at the time of the purchase.
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I have no idea what’s going on with this stuff. Colin and I were really stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out .”
However, Colin refuted this claim.
He joked on Instagram: Is it worse that I was really sober when we bought the ferry?
Were excited to prove non-believers wrong.
“You will be DELETING getting on this ferry in two years. Note my words.
Pete had also joked that he wanted the boat gone.
The actor joked, “I hope he transforms into Transformer and gets out of there so I can stop paying for it!”
Pete and Colin previously discussed their bizarre purchase during an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in early 2022.
The comedians confessed at the time that they had no long-term plan for their purchase.
Pete said, “Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van from the sea.”
Colin added: “Yeah, it’s very exciting. We’ve thought about everything.”