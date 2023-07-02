Salman Khan Trolled For Wearing Shorts While Filming Song ‘Mashallah’ With Katrina Kaif In Ek Tha Tiger, Netizens Say ‘He Was In His Chaddis While Telling Him To Cover Up’





Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars and enjoys a huge following. Known for his charismatic on-screen presence and unique style, Salman has portrayed a wide range of characters in various genres including romance, action and comedy. After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dabangg Khan is gearing up for his next film Tiger 3, which is slated for release this year in November. As fans eagerly wait for the film to hit the big screens, a photo of Ek Tha Tiger is going viral on Reddit. Scroll down to learn more. The photo is a comparison between the BTS video of the song Mashallah & a screenshot of the song. Interestingly, netizens noticed that Salman Khan wore shorts while filming a song, while the song footage had an overhead shot that only covered his torso. Take a look at the viral photo on Reddit below: Salman Khan only wore shorts in the song mashallah as it was only best hits.

by u/lucifer8121 In BollyBlindsNGOssip As soon as it went viral, many netizens started stalking Salman Khan for kicking during filming. One user wrote, “It was probably reverse bhai who wore shorts so must have only taken top shots,” while another user commented, “Of course. It’s good to knowing he was in his chaddis by telling him to cover up. A third user wrote, “I suddenly have a new appreciation for Katrina Kaif’s acting skills,” while another user commented, “In this second photo, Salmon has a protruding belly, but in the movie, it is not visible. It has been thought for a very long time that they modify their body and face to look fitter and younger. There was one point that Salman didn’t even try a bit, he left everything for vfs and editors. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will see Katrina Kaif reprise her role and Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. Shah Rukh Khan is also said to be making an appearance, much like Salman’s cameo in Pathaan. Must read: When Akshay Kumar allegedly slapped Priyanka Chopras’ secretary, Prakash Jaju, for spreading rumors that they were having an affair, the ex-secretary then leaked his sky-high phone bills! [Reports] Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/salman-khan-gets-trolled-for-wearing-shorts-while-shooting-mashallah-song-with-katrina-kaif-in-ek-tha-tiger-netizens-say-he-was-in-his-chaddis-while-telling-her-to-cover-up/

