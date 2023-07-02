Margot Robbie’s Body Double Reveals The Secrets Of The Barbie Set | Entertainment





The Margot Robbie lookalike has revealed what life was like on the set of ‘Barbie’. Emma Eastwood was first hired as an understudy for lead actress Margot – who plays the iconic doll in Greta Gerwig’s new film – but ended up filming additional scenes to replace the star and she explained that even after two weeks on set, she still has no idea what the movie is actually about. She told the New York Times: I was on it for two weeks, and I barely know what the movie is about… [the production team] did a very good job of keeping the plot hidden. There were a few times where they said the whole cast would be there and it would be a big day, but they never really gave me any specifics on what we were going to do until I was on the plateau.” She also recalls being asked to lie face down for an hour during a shoot which left her bewildered and feeling a little drunk. Emma explained, “When I woke up, I literally felt drunk. I have no idea what that scene was.” She also revealed that life on set was difficult as she often got up before dawn to be on set at 6 a.m. and spent hours doing her hair and makeup to prepare to be Barbie, but she was thrilled to receive her own trailer, adding that she felt “really spoiled”. Emma shared some photos from her time in the film on her Twitter page and shared her joy at being part of the ‘Barbie’ experience. She wrote: “I had the best experience of my life and I will absolutely never close it.”

