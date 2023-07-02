Entertainment
Esha Deol Reveals How Her Parenting Style Differs From Hema Malini’s, Says, “I’m Possessive”
Veteran actors, Hema Malini and daughter of Dharmendra, Esha Deol is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from being a stunning actress, she is a doting wife to her husband, Bharat Takhtani and a loving mother to her daughters, Radhya and Miraya. For the uninitiated, she got married in Bharat on June 29, 2012 and they welcomed their first child in 2017. However, Esha and Bharat’s family ended after welcoming their second child, Miraya in 2019 Although the actress prefers to keep her daughters out of the public eye, recently she opened up about them and opened up about her parenting style.
Esha Deol talks about her parenting style
In an interview with Times Of India, Esha Deol talked about her daughters, Radhya and Miraya. When asked about her parenting style, the actress revealed that she is a “panda parent.” Additionally, Esha mentioned that she allows her children to make their own choices as it will help them build a successful career. Moreover, the doom The actress said she thinks that in addition to being supportive, it’s important for parents to be a bit strict with children to discipline them. In his words:
“I’m definitely a panda parent. I think giving your child space and allowing them to learn and make choices from an early age is important in shaping them into who they will become. When they grow up he should be confident and make their own choices and pursue their dream career.I also think it’s important to be disciplined and have respect for other human beings.I’m also a bit more possessive .”
Additionally, in the same chat, Esha revealed how her parenting style is different from that of her mother, Hema Malini. Speaking of the same, she said her mother’s parenting style was colder. Esha also mentioned that she is like her nani because she was an active mother. She added that her grandmother watched her mother and was strict.
Esha on being a working mom
In the same conversation, when asked which is more rewarding, motherhood or career, Esha said she couldn’t answer the question. Elaborating further on this, she stated that she was a working mother and chose this path for herself. Esha mentioned that she loved her children and at the same time was passionate about her work. The actress said motherhood and her career are both important parts of her life.
Additionally, Esha revealed how she deals with her children’s tantrums. Speaking of the same, the actress said tantrums are part of growing up and she allows her kids to do that. Esha also said that she makes her daughters understand what is right and wrong. Revealing how their daughters often ask her to wear them at the same time, Esha said:
“Anger tantrums are part of growing up. When my kids have a tantrum, I allow them to do it. Once they’re done, I take over and explain why it’s wrong or not good for them, and I’m going after the reason for the tantrum.. Some tantrums are cute, though. Sometimes they both want me to wear them at the same time, or they both want to sit on my lap while same time. It’s kind of funny.
When Esha enjoys a manicure session with her daughters
On June 6, 2023, Esha took her IG handle and dropped a cute photo collage. In the photo, Esha and her daughters could be seen showing off her pretty nail paintings. Their colorful French nail paint was gorgeous and gave the whole summer vibe.
What do you think of Esha’s parenting style? Let us know!
