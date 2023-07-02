



Prepare for “Succession” dominance at the 2023 Emmys. The reigning winner of Best TV Drama Series is set to receive numerous nominations this year across the board, including exactly four in the Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role category. Over the past two seasons, the HBO family drama has won three male supporting offers for Kieran Culkin like Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen like Tom Wambsgans (who won in 2022) and Nicholas Brown like Greg Hirsch. However, for this fourth and final season, Culkin has been promoted to the Best Dramatic Actor category, leaving a gap in the supporting race which Gold Derby says will be filled by Alan Ruck as Connor Roy And Alexander Skarsgard like Lucas Matsson. For those keeping track at home, the best supporting actor drama this year will have eight spots in total, and if half are from “Succession,” that means all the other dramas will be jostling for the other four bids. As of this writing, Gold Derby predicts Giancarlo Esposito (“You better call Saul”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) and John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) will complete the category. Potential spoilers include Jonathan Banks (“You better call Saul”), Jonathan Price (“The crown”), Tom Hollander (“The White Lotus”) and Stellan Skarsgard (“Andor”). SEEEmmy Experts Typing: Could ‘Succession’ break its own acting nomination record?

The last drama series to win four supporting actor nominations in the same year was “The West Wing” in 2002, when John Spencer beat his co-stars Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford And Dule Hill. That year, there were six nominees in the category – the others being Victor Garber (“Alias”) and Michel Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) — so you could say it was a lot harder for “The West Wing” to pull off the feat than it is today with “Succession” having eight locations. Speaking of tough, there was also the unprecedented year of 1982 when “Hill Street Blues” completely dominated Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role taking all the eligible spots for the winner. Michael Conrad and co-nominees Blacque Bull, Charles Menstruation, Michael Warren And Bruce Weitz. Note that “Succession” won’t match that record five nominees because there isn’t a fifth supporting man listed for consideration on the 2023 Emmy ballot. SEEHow ‘Succession’ Can Enter the Emmy Record Books With a Win for Kieran Culkin

Culkin is twice nominated for “Succession”, losing to Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) in 2020 and Macfadyen in 2022. Perhaps he will have better luck in the seeding category for this final season, where he will face the winner of 2020 Jeremy Strong and frequent candidate Brian Cox. Macfadyen and Braun are both seeking their third nominations in the supporting race this year. Meanwhile, Ruck is hoping for his first major awards offer, while Skarsgard is a former Emmy winner for the limited series ‘Big Little Lies’ and he received an ‘Succession’ offer last year as a guest. . In total, Gold Derby predicts “Succession” will garner 14 acting nominations this year: Strong, Culkin and Cox in Lead Actor, Sarah Snook as lead actress, Macfadyen, Braun, Ruck and Skarsgard in supporting role, J. Smith-Cameron as a supporting actress, James Crowell And Arian Moayed as a guest actor, and Harriet Walter, Cherry Jones And Hiam Abbas as a guest actress. Fourteen would actually match the record number of acting citations he received last year. PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak out and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why? REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

