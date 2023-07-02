Villages active lifestyle fuels healthy aging | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

The Villages continue to be a model for the nation in healthy aging.

Sumter County, thanks to The Villages, once again has the highest median age in the United States. The median age of Sumter residents is 68.1, according to recent data released by the US Census Bureau. That number puts Sumter well ahead of the next oldest county in Caron County, New Mexico, with a median age of 62.1.

It also represents a slight drop from a year ago, when the median age in Sumter

was 68.4.

The median age of women (68.7 years) is about a year and a half older than that of men (67.2 years) in Sumter County.

However, the numbers are not reflected in the way villagers live and play.

Pickleball, dragon boat racing, softball and golf are just a few of the activities that keep residents young in body and mind. The range of activities available is what attracts many people to the Villages.

The Villages provide a real quality of life, said Kathy Foley, a Village of DeSoto resident who turned 68 in June. Whatever you want to do, you can do it here. The opportunities offered here are making a difference mentally and physically in my life.

Foley was excited to play indoor volleyball after moving to The Villages in the New Orleans area. A former high school student and collegiate player at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she was sidelined from the game for more than 30 years while pursuing her career in parks and recreation.

I was completely out of the game until we moved here, Foley said. We came here for the lifestyle and to be active. So I was thrilled when I saw a notice in the newspaper about indoor volleyball. I thought OK, I’ll see if I can still do it.

Fast forward three years and Foley is now a member of the Vintage Volleys team which will complete in the women’s 65-69 age group at the Senior National Games in Pittsburgh later this month.

It’s truly amazing to play a game that I love at this level of competitiveness and to represent The Villages at state and national competitions, Foley said.

Jim Clark of the Village of Pennecamp will also compete at the Senior National Games swimming the 50-yard breaststroke.

Clark, who turns 68 in September, took up swimming after a 40-year absence from the sport. In high school, I played football, baseball and was a swimmer, he says. We have all these pools around, so I decided to start swimming again. I got into the senior games and surprised myself by qualifying for the state games. Then I went to surprise myself again and qualified for nationals. Clark and his wife, Cindy, already owned a condo on the beach in St. Petersburg and intended to move there in retirement.

But the area lacked something Cindy was looking for in platform tennis.

We played platform tennis in Connecticut, Jim said. She googled it and found The Villages was the only place in Florida with platform tennis. We decided to come and see and immediately fell in love with the place.

In addition to swimming and platform tennis, Jim is also a regular at the tennis courts at Glenview Champions Country Club. He and Cindy also enjoy going on bike rides with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and dancing in the plazas.

My wife and I have always been very active, Jim said. It was important for us to be able to continue this lifestyle after our retirement. The Villages is the Fountain of Youth. Some people may say it’s somewhere else, but I say it’s here.

It’s no coincidence that residents have so many opportunities to stay active.

It’s the culmination of community design, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks. There is a synergy with the vision of what the developer has created to enable residents to stay active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of recreation centers, plazas and restaurants, churches and other support centers conveniently located in the community.

The Villages have over 3,500 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf more than anywhere else in the world, 114 recreation facilities with 111 swimming pools, 247 pickleball courts and 15 softball courts.

But even more than the facilities, it’s the social interactions residents enjoy that make villagers feel young at heart, Rohan said.

Our residents as a whole are more focused on their lives, their relationships, their interaction with other residents, he said. Living here is proven to improve your overall quality of life regardless of your age. Medically, psychologically, all the factors for a well-balanced life are provided here for our residents.

The median age isn’t a statistic that comes up often when scheduling activities in the community, Rohan said.

It’s the old adage that age is just a number, he says. As you age, you do no less; you just do things on another level.

The community’s master plan is driven by what residents want, said Mark Morse, President and CEO of The Villages, while speaking to members of The Villages Homeowners Advocates at the recent evening with the developer. .

What you expect from the community keeps changing, Morse said. And therefore, we continue to change with what you want.

The active lifestyle and social connectedness The Villages is known for is a boon to healthy aging, Morse said.

You picked up and you got off here and you went OK, I’m gonna reinvent myself. And it happens every day, he says. Or you could get here and start doing something you haven’t done in 40 years. There is an energy behind it. You can start over. That’s what The Villages is about. This activity, this social connection and this energy are a blessing for health.

