Bollywood News: Metro In Dino release date set for Friday, March 29, 2024













Metro In Dino by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, has just announced its new release date. The film will now be released in theaters on Good Friday – March 29, 2024. Prepare to be swept away by the heartwarming stories of modern couples brought to life by a talented cast. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh will grace the screen with their amazing performances. Save the date: Metro In Dino is set to release on Good Friday, March 29, 2024



Announcing the project in December 2022, filmmaker Anurag Basu said: Subway to Dino is a story of the people and for the people! It’s been a while since I’ve worked on this one and I’m happy to once again collaborate with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar who has always been like a mainstay for me! The story is fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring the essence of the contemporary aura. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be happier to collaborate with my dear friend Pritam who has literally brought the characters and story to life with his work, in a statement . Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd present Metro In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music by Pritam, it is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu. Read also : Aditya Roy Kapur Launches Anurag Basus Metro In Dino With Emotional Sequence More pages: Subway… In Dino Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

