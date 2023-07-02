On a Wednesday, the actor has a pretty unlikely day job, but it makes so much sense





History repeats itself once again. Netflix’s adaptation of The Addams Family premiered last November and has gained a strong fanbase around the world. Directed by legendary gothic master Tim Burton, the series focuses on the character of Wednesday Addams and includes a mysterious murder plot and exploration of the Supernatural Teenage Academy. While there’s no doubt Jenna Ortega shines on the show as she brings Wednesday to life, in addition to the actress, the show features a diverse cast of intriguing characters from the original Addams Family universe who add depth and color to the series. .

One of Wednesday’s most notable characters is Thing, a unique and expressive disembodied hand who has been a loyal servant to the family for many years. Created by cartoonist Charles Addams in the 1930s, Thing has appeared over the years in various Addams Family series and spin-offs, including the recently released show. This time, Thing is sent by Morticia and Gomez Addams to watch over their daughter on Wednesday at Nevermore Academy. While you might think that in the age of CGI and advanced visual effects, no special acting skills would be required to create Thing, the way we’ve seen Thing on the big screen is a credit not only to the team of the series, but also to the actor who portrays Addams’ servant and his helpful past experience. Tom Turnbull, the series’ visual effects supervisor, admitted that they were faced with the challenge of finding an actor who could accurately capture the Thing’s gestures and movements. Turnbull revealed that the team narrowed the role down to three candidates, but eventually offered the part to Victor Dorobantu. Turnbull also mentioned that their goal was to find a suitable actor with the right look and skills to portray the character of Thing. They wanted someone young, flexible, and able to handle various challenges, and Dorobantu, who had a background in magic, was ultimately the perfect person for the role. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPosAHhdXI Notably, not only did Dorobantu turn out to be a former magician, but all of Wednesday’s top contenders for the role of Thing also turned out to be magicians. So did Christopher Hart, who played the character in the 1991 and 1993 Addams movies. Apparently history repeated itself and added another magician to the Addams Family roster. Or is it possible to call something a coincidence when we talk about the most mysterious and eccentric of all families?

