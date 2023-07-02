Entertainment
Ezra Miller Says They’ve Been Targeted As Harassment Order Is Lifted
Ezra Miller released a rare statement to defend himself after a temporary harassment order against the Flash star was lifted Friday in Massachusetts.
The protective order which was originally due to expire on Saturday was granted last year after Shannon Guin accused Miller of threatening her family and acting inappropriately towards her 12-year-old child, according to a 2022 report. . daily beast report.
No criminal charges were ever filed in this case, according to Deadline.
I am heartened by today’s outcome and very grateful in this moment to everyone who stood by my side and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was stopped, Miller wrote in a statement shared on Friday the instagram.
Protection orders are intended to ensure the safety of individuals, families and children at risk. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking fleeting tabloid attention or fame or some kind of personal revenge when there are people who really and desperately need these services.
The Daily Beast reported last year that Miller allegedly yelled at Guin and his neighbor and threatened them with a gun while spending time with them at a private residence in Greenfield, Mass. Guin, her neighbor and her child all told The Daily Beast that Miller repeatedly complimented and took particular interest in the child during the alleged encounter.
They were automatically weirdly attracted to me and kept talking about how they liked my outfit and my style, and kept saying how awesome it was, the kid told the Daily Beast l ‘last summer.
It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was afraid to be near them after they yelled at my mother and she was crying.
According to the Daily Beast, Miller also allegedly made the child uncomfortable by hugging him and pressing her body tightly against him. The 30-year-old artist is said to have visited the Guins family on several occasions.
On Friday, Miller attended a hearing related to the case in Greenfield District Court. Guin was not present for the proceedings, according to Deadline.
Millers’ attorney, Marissa Elkins, told Deadline that all of the actors’ interactions of being a wallflower with the child were initiated by Guin. Elkins maintains that Miller was never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters that occurred in the presence of several other adults. Elkins also denied that Miller was ever armed in the presence of the family.
Miller claimed on Friday that they had been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual whose facts showed he had a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.
I implore members of the media who have recklessly spread misrepresentations and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher level and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing clicks, Miller added. in their statement.
Miller also offered an update Friday on their mental health journey after announcing last year that they had begun ongoing treatment for complex mental health issues.
On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I continue to do my best to safeguard my own well-being and what I can do to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has caused to me and my loved ones, they said.
Elkins also acknowledged Miller’s mental health issues while accusing Guin of making false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues.
This isn’t the first time Miller has been accused of acting inappropriately toward a minor.
In June 2022, the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota alleged that Miller exhibited cult-like behavior while using emotional and psychological manipulation to prepare their child for 12 years.
The teenager at the center of this case later defended Miller and condemned the grooming allegations as a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign against the Justice League escape.
Since 2020, Miller has been embroiled in various legal scandals involving charges ranging from harassment and assault to trespassing and burglary. Some of the charges were eventually dropped as part of plea deals the actor reached in multiple states.
I want to apologize to everyone for alarming and upsetting my past behavior, Miller said in a statement last year.
I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.
