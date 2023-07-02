Entertainment
He was America’s favorite child star in the 1950s, but can you guess who the actor is?
He made his mark in Hollywood in a popular sitcom about a suburban family in the 1950s.
The child actor retained his troublemaking role for six years, appearing in all 234 episodes of the sitcom that originally aired from 1957 to 1963.
He then starred in the 1955 mystery film The Trouble with Harry alongside John Forsythe and Shirley MacLaine.
Have you ever guessed his identity?
Now 75, DailyMail.com spotted the actor in a very rare appearance running errands with his wife in LA
His wife Teresa wore a face mask and was also dressed casually as she walked past her husband
It’s Jerry Mather!
The Leave It To Beaver star rose to prominence as a child actor playing Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver, the younger of two sons raised in the suburbs by his parents June and Ward Cleaver, played by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont.
Now 75, DailyMail.com spotted the actor in a very rare appearance running errands with his wife in Los Angeles.
Jerry wore blue jeans with a brown belt and a blue striped shirt as he got out of a car and walked down the sidewalk. He appeared healthy in black trainers as he followed his wife.
His wife Teresa, who married Jerry in 2011, wore a face mask and was also dressed casually as she walked past her husband.
The actor is Leave It To Beaver star Jerry Mathers! He found fame as a child actor playing Theodore ‘Beaver’ Cleaver
Jerry played the younger of two sons who were raised in the suburbs by parents June and Ward Cleaver, portrayed by Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont
Tony Dow, who played Beaver’s older brother Wally, died last year. Jerry paid a moving tribute to his co-star and friend Dow last year. “He was not just my brother on TV, but in so many ways in life as well,” he wrote.
Jerry has a fortune of $3 million, according to online databases, and is known as a shrewd businessman.
He became the first child actor to negotiate a profit share of merchandise revenue tied to a show.
To this day, Leave It To Beaver is still making money from its vast global audience, it has aired in 80 countries and in 40 different languages.
Jerry has three children and has been married three times.
Jerry wore blue jeans with a brown belt and a blue striped shirt as he got out of a car and walked down the sidewalk
His wife Teresa, who tied the knot with Jerry in 2011, wore a face mask and was also casually dressed as she walked past her husband
Jerry had to mourn the loss of his television family.
Her television father Hugh Beaumont died in 1982, followed by Mrs Cleaver Barbara Billingsley in 2010.
Ken Osmond, who played troublemaker Eddie Haskell for six seasons, died in 2020 and last year Tony Dow, who played Beaver’s older brother Wally, died.
Jerry shared a touching tribute to his co-star and friend Dow last year.
“It is with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dows,” Jerry wrote. “He was not only my brother on television, but also in many ways in life.
‘Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that will not be filled. He has always been the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere and humble man I have had the honor and privilege to share memories with for 65 years. “, he continued.
“Tony was so grateful for all the love and support from our fans around the world,” he added. “My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and all who knew and loved him. The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens have gained another.
