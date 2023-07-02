Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone team up for an intense project with Ram Charan, Trisha; fans are wondering if this is an ad [Watch]





Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone gave us some interesting movies and fans definitely want to see them together in a new project. And now they seem to be collaborating on a project. Ranveer shared the video of the same on his social media handle and it also features Ram Charan And Trisha Krishnan. And fans are talking about the same thing all over the internet now. Fans of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone love how they look in the video but wonder if it’s an advertisement. Also Read – Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, Divorce Rumors of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Other Celebrity Couples Left the Gossip Mills Lively Deepika, Ranveer, Ram Charan and Trisha in a commercial together The video shared by Ranveer Singh begins with Deepika Padukone sitting in a police station. And then we see Chellum sir from The Family Man make an appearance. Deepika tells the inspector that her husband has been missing since last night. Cut to other scenes in which Ranveer, who appears to be an undercover agent, tells someone that the target has been found. It seems to follow the target. Then we see someone on a call asking an agent to go. And then we see Ram Charan moving. Trisha Krishnan is also seen standing outside a police station, looking helpless and watching the police pass by. And finally, we see Ranveer furiously interrogating a man asking him to speak. The video is going viral in entertainment news. Read also – Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and other actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand Watch the video of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others here: Netizens react to video of Deepika, Ranveer, Trisha and Ram Charan The video is really intense. Elaborate background music has been added to spark curiosity and add an exciting element to the video. And it worked well. However, fans also think it may be an advertisement. Netizens don’t want it to be an advertisement because it looks so captivating. They hope it’s some short project. However, some are convinced that it is an advertisement. Check out the reactions of netizens here: Also Read – Ranbir Kapoor has no PR? Netizens in disbelief after Bollywood paparazzi’s AMA session goes viral Labor-wise, Ranveer has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for release this month. Deepika has Fighter and Project K in the pipeline. Ram Charan has Game Changer along with Kiara Advani and Trisha has Leo, Ram and The Road to name a few. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

