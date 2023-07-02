Stanley Tucci says he thinks straight actors should be able to play gay characters









Stanley Tucci has weighed in on the debate over straight actors portraying gay characters in a new interview with BBC Radio 4s Desert Island Records SATURDAY. Tucci, who is married to actress Felicity Blunt, said he believes that as an actor you are meant to play different people. You are fair. That’s the whole point, he told the show. Tucci portrayed gay characters in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006 and in the 2020 film Supernova alongside Oscar winner Colin Firth. He went on to say, Of course, I think that’s good. I’m always very flattered when gay people come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or they talk about Supernova, and they say that, it was so beautiful, you know, you did it the right way, he said. Because often it’s not done the right way. For decades, Hollywood cast actors in heterosexual relationships for gay roles. Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal played lovers in Brokeback Mountain, and Cate Blanchett fell in love with a saleswoman in Carol. Benedict Cumberbatch recently played a sexually repressed cowboy in Netflix’s 2021 Oscar nominee The Power of the Dog and previously played Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. While Ledger, Gyllenhaal, Blanchett and Cumberbatch have all been nominated for Oscars for their performances, former late-night host James Corden, who is married to a wife, has come under fire for his performance as a flamboyant Broadway star in The Prom, with critics calling Her performance insulting And offensively poorly expressed. Minority actors have long spoken of their difficulties getting cast in Hollywood, even as producers say they can’t find the right actors for projects. Conversations around inclusivity in casting transgender actors in transgender roles have also become relevant, and the casting of cisgender actors for these roles has recently fallen out of favor. CNN previously reported that LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD says casting in this way perpetuates this belief that trans people aren’t real. Straight actors playing gay roles, however, aren’t considered as brave in recent years as they were in the past, according to critic Guy Lodge, who said The Guardian in a 2021 interview: The idea of ​​being brave to play gay is going away. I think that in itself is considered quite commonplace now, he added. For the most part, Tucci and Firth received positive reviews for their performances in Supernova, where they played a longtime couple struggling with the terrible challenge of dementia praecox.

