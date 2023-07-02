Get ready for Succession domination at the 2023 Emmys.

TVs rule Best Drama Series The winner is expected to receive numerous nominations this year across the board, including exactly four in the category of Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role. Over the past two seasons, the HBO family drama has won three male supporting offers for Kieran Culkin like Roman Roy, Matthew Macfadyen like Tom Wambsgans (who won in 2022) and Nicholas Brown like Greg Hirsch. However, for this fourth and final season, Culkin was promoted to Best Dramatic Actor category, leaving a gap in the support race which Gold Derby says will be filled by Alan Ruck as Connor Roy And Alexander Skarsgard like Lucas Matsson.

For those keeping track at home, the best supporting actor drama this year will have eight spots in total, and if half are from Succession, that means all the other dramas will be jostling for the other four bids. As of this writing, Gold Derby predicts Giancarlo Esposito (You better call Saul), F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) and John Lithgow (The Old Man) will complete the category. Potential spoilers include Jonathan Banks (You better call Saul), Jonathan Price (The crown), Tom Hollander (The White Lotus) and Stellan Skarsgard (Andor).

The last drama series to win four supporting actor nominations in the same year was The West Wing in 2002, when John Spencer beat his co-stars Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford And Dul Hill. That year, there were six nominees in the category, the others being Victor Garber (alias) and Michel Imperioli (The Sopranos) so you could say it was a lot harder for The West Wing to pull off the feat than it is today with Succession having eight locations.

Speaking of tough, there was also the unprecedented year of 1982 when Hill Street Blues completely dominated Best Actor in a Dramatic Supporting Role taking all of the eligible spots for the winner. Michael Conrad and co-nominees Blacque Bull, Charles Menstruation, Michael Warren And Bruce Weitz. Note that Succession won’t match that record five nominees because there isn’t a fifth supporting man listed for consideration on the 2023 Emmy ballot.

Culkin is a two-time endorsement candidate for Succession, losing to Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) in 2020 and Macfadyen in 2022. Maybe hell will find better luck in the seeding category for this final season, where hell will face the winner of 2020 Jeremy Strong and frequent candidate Brian Cox.

Macfadyen and Braun are both seeking their third nominations in the supporting race this year. Meanwhile, Ruck is hoping for his first major awards offer, while Skarsgard is a former Emmy winner for the limited series Big Little Lies and he received a succession offer last year as a guest star.

In all, Gold Derby predicted Succession will amass 14 acting nominations this year: Strong, Culkin and Cox in Lead Actor, Sarah Snook as lead actress, Macfadyen, Braun, Ruck and Skarsgard in supporting role, J. Smith-Cameron as a supporting actress, James Crowell And Arian Moayed as a guest actor, and Harriet Walter, Cherry Jones And Hiam Abbas as a guest actress. Fourteen would actually correspond to the record number of acting citations he received last year.

