Grifters, Frauds and Crooks chronicles the country’s long and colorful history of scams and corruption

The offers seemed too good to be true, and they were.

Of course, the lies themselves have changed. Some scammers offered get-rich-quick schemes or miracle cures. Others promised less tangible rewards: power, prestige, salvation.

But the results were generally the same. The often desperate, sometimes greedy people who thought they were getting something good got caught. And the crook was arrested.

Scammers, Frauds and Swindlers: True Stories of American Corruption, by Richard Estep (Visible Ink Press)

Richard Esteps Grifters, Frauds and Crooks: True Stories of American Corruption lays it all out. It’s a story of American crooks dedicated to living, stealing, and pursuing happiness, their own, anyway.

Sometimes Estep throws his net too wide. There are serial sexual predators here, like Harvey Weinstein. Violent domestic abusers like Phil Spector. These felonious morons deserve far worse than the label of hustlers, scammers and scammers.

But even without them, the book offers a wide range of lowlifes.

Beyond the age-old desire for money and power, corruption takes many forms, writes Estep. Sometimes people are misled by matters of the heart; some abuse their position of authority to satisfy their sexual urges, then try to cover it up by luring others in to protect them. Some seek both fame and influence, wanting to see their name in the spotlight.

Despite the diversity of motives, however, the villains in the books often seem to fall into one of three categories—businessmen, politicians, or clergymen.

Charles Ponzi may not be the originator of the type of scam that now bears his name, but he certainly deserved the associated infamy. (Mgreason, via Wikimedia Commons)

A financier was so brilliantly nefarious that he invented a new scam. Charles Ponzi made his fortune in the 1920s by promising the impossible: investments that were both extremely profitable and absolutely safe. A dapper dresser and natural seller, Ponzi has persuaded dozens of people to sign up. Soon it started paying dividends.

The only problem was that there was no investment. Ponzi used money from new customers to pay off old ones. The permanent customers had money coming in, so no one was worried. It worked as long as her customer base continued to grow rapidly. But in the end, he ran out of points. The house of cards has collapsed.

Ponzi made time but gained infamy. Anyone employing his signature scam would have run a Ponzi scheme.

Later, Wall Streets Bernie Madoff would further refine this particular scam. Exploiting his target egos, Madoff played tough, explaining that he only dealt with a very selective clientele. Soon, celebrities were begging him to take their money. And, after a few pleas, he took it.

Bernie Madoff ran the largest known Ponzi scheme in history. Investigators estimated that his fraud was worth tens of billions. (US Department of Justice)

The problem is that Madoff then neglected to do anything about legitimate investments. Instead, it paid token dividends to early investors.

Inevitably, like all pyramid schemes, it fell apart. Some of Madoff’s famous victims included Kevin Bacon, Sandy Koufax, and Zsa Zsa Gabor. He drained the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity of $15 million and stole the savings of Holocaust survivors. In 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison. He died behind bars in 2021.

Luckier was Jordan Belfort, the self-proclaimed wolf of Wall Street, whose brokerage looked like a brotherhood gone mad.

Belfort brought in prostitutes and exotic dancers for lavish parties, where alcohol flowed freely and cocaine was consumed in the small mountains, writes Estep.

Investment broker and fraudster Jordan Belfort was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the vaguely biographical film “Wolf of Wall Street.” (Tai Lopez, via Wikimedia Commons)

An army of aggressive sellers pushed nearly worthless stocks on unsuspecting investors, and the money was enough to buy Belfort a private jet, a yacht and a helicopter (which he destroyed while high on Quaaludes).

The scam was not sustainable. In 1998, Belfort was charged with money laundering and securities fraud. Customers lost some $200 million.

Unsurprisingly, Wolf saved his own skin. More cunning than Ponzi and Madoff, he became an FBI informant and served less than two years in prison. After his release, he wrote his memoirs. They became a bestseller and a Martin Scorsese film. He now gives motivational speeches.

Although high finance offers many opportunities for fraud, few areas offer more temptations than politics. This is hardly a problem limited to bogus dictatorships. Corruptions have also woven into red, white and blue. Citing the Corruption Perceptions Index, an international survey, Estep writes that in the latest roundup, the United States ranked 27th among the most corrupt countries, out of 180 countries.

Recent administrations have not helped improve this score.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton at President Clinton’s second inauguration, January 1997. (The White House, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Clintons have their own chapter here, and allegations of corrupt behavior date back decades, Estep notes. The problems began in 1978 with Bill Clinton’s first year as governor of Arkansas. It was then that he and Hillary teamed up with friends James and Susan McDougal, forming the Whitewater Development Corporation to purchase real estate.

The business failed, as did the James McDougals bank. Charges of fraud followed. Both McDougals went to jail; James McDougal died there.

In a posthumously published autobiography, he claimed that the Clintons had been his co-conspirators and that Bill Clinton perjured himself on the stand. But Bill and Hillary would never be charged.

Although the Clintons would continue to be accused of legal lies, shady schemes and deceptive transactions for years involving everything from his belongings to his emails, they still escaped jail.

So, so far, has another former president, Donald Trump. It gets its own chapter, which details decades of scams and scandals. There were accusations of racial discrimination at his New York properties. And, despite multiple corporate bankruptcies, he still comes out unscathed.

Donald Trump wears his red Make America Great Again hat during a campaign speech in 2016. (Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons)

And there was Trump University, which promised to teach the secrets of success but turned out to be little more than a scheme to scam eager customers out of their money, Estep notes. After the school closed, angry students filed a complaint. Trump settled $25 million in 2018 by refusing to admit guilt.

Since Trump left office, the Teflon has worn out. Every day brings different cases to light. In May, he lost a civil case against author E. Jean Carroll, who sued him for sexually assaulting and then defaming her. Trump now faces multiple charges on other fronts, and federal indictments aren’t so easily cleared.

It would be naïve to be shocked that politicians stretch the truth or that financiers cut favors, all to line their pockets. But it can be shocking how often, after gaining someone’s faith, crooked clergy take advantage of the trust and cash in.

Esteps’ list of spiritual crooks is impressive. There’s the mystique of TV tarot cards Miss Cleo, in fact, an actress named Youree Dell Harris who, along with her network of psychic readers, has promised to predict your future for $4.99 a minute. Televangelist Peter Popoff claimed to be able to instantly diagnose any illness. His extraordinary power? His wife chatted with worshipers beforehand, then gave advice to Popoff through a special earpiece.

Yet, as much as Popoff and his fellow imposters preach against sin, few demonstrate a conscience. Popoff stays in business, offering to pay off your debts. TV preacher Jim Bakker, who went to jail for his PTL frauds, was last seen selling fake COVID cures.

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, evangelists preaching the prosperity gospel through their PTL shows, were ridiculed in the popular media for their conspicuous drinking even before their names were further muddied by a series of scandals. (Peter K. Levy via Wikimedia Commons)

And more than 20 years after PrimeTime Live exposed televangelist Robert Tilton who routinely turned down people’s prayer requests after cashing their checks, the holy terror is still here. His website is now reaching believers for million dollar donations.

Because as long as scammers, scammers and scammers work their scams, there will be gullible Americans out there out there out there out there out there.