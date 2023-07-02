‘Sopranos’ and ‘White Lotus’ actor slams Supreme Court





“Sopranos” actor Michael Imperioli takes a page straight from the Supreme Court’s playbook. Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision to side with a Colorado web designer who doesn’t want to create websites for same-sex marriages because of her religious beliefs, the the actor shared a statement with his own proposal. “I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I have been in,” Imperioli wrote. “Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate against and exclude those I disagree with and oppose. USA! USA!” In a comment on his post, the actor added, “Hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.” “America is getting dumber and dumber,” he said in another comment. More:Why we’re seeing a new ‘wave’ of wealth satire, from ‘White Lotus’ to ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Judge Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion by a majority of 6 to 3. The case was decided on ideological grounds. “Laws like this have done much to secure the civil rights of all Americans,” Gorsuch wrote. “But in this particular case, Colorado isn’t just looking to ensure the sale of goods or services on equal terms. It’s looking to use its law to compel an individual to create a narrative they don’t believe in.” “Acts of Defiance”This Pulse nightclub survivor is still dancing under the disco ball In a case that could have far-reaching implications when companies could turn away clients, the Colorado website builder argued that a state anti-discrimination law could not be used to coerce her into developing websites. of same-sex marriage. It is the latest in a series of cases to reach business owners in court against LGBTQ customers, although this one focuses more on free speech rights than religion. Judge Sonia Sotomayor said in a scathing dissent read from the bench that the case involves “a business open to the public (which) seeks to deprive gay and lesbian customers of the full and equal enjoyment of its services on the basis of the landlords’ religious belief that even sex marriages are ‘wrong’.” “The company argues, and the majority of the court agrees, that because the company offers personalized and expressive services, the First Amendment’s free speech clause protects the company from generally applicable law. which prohibits discrimination in the sale of publicly available goods and services,” Sotomayor said. Deeply wrong.” Contributor: John Fritze, USA TODAY More:Supreme Court backs web developer who didn’t want to create same-sex marriage sites

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2023/07/02/sopranos-michael-imperioli-supereme-court-ruling-lgbtq-rights/70377466007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos