The Sopranos actor rages over Supreme Court protection of religious freedom

Actor Michael Imperioli fumed over the weekend in response to the landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Colorado law that would have required a Christian graphic designer to design a website for a same-sex marriage.

In a 6-3 decision in the case of303 Creative LLC v. Elenisthe high court cited the First Amendment in its ruling that Lorie Smith could not be compelled by state civil rights law to design websites that go against her sincere religious beliefs.

Imperioli, known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, reacted to the decision on Instagram, posting, I have decided to ban fanatics and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or TV show I was on.

Thank you to the Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate against and exclude those with whom I disagree and oppose. UNITED STATES ! UNITED STATES! He continued. Hate and ignorance are not a legitimate point of view. America is getting dumber by the minute.

Imperioli, a hardcore leftist, is a major supporter of the LGBT community and frequently posts about it on social media.

HAPPY PRIDE 2023! much love for all stay strong, be fearless, be proud. and be sure to sign up to VOTE so we can get the fanatics out of the office! he wrote last week.

He is particularly a supporter of the transgender movement as he displayed a trans flag earlier this year, writing: Dear brothers, sisters and brothers and sisters. don’t be afraid, be strong and don’t let the bastards bring you down. I like you.