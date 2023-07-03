The Flash Didn’t Do Enough To Honor This Classic DC Actor

CBR supports the hard work of creators and industry professionals to create films that fans all know and love, but it’s important to remember the ongoing controversy with Ezra Miller. You can find CBR’s continuing coverage of Miller here.

Almost a decade after being cast in the role, Ezra Miller’s solo film the flash is finally in theaters, meant to be a celebration of DC’s multiverse. The film uses its multiverse sequence to honor deceased actors who played DC Comics characters. However, given the importance of Batman in the flashdirector Andy Muschietti didn’t do enough to honor the late Adam West, the Shining Knight.











Most of the attention from fans and critics is directed towards the Uncanny Valley universe where Christopher Reeve’s Superman and Helen Slater’s Supergirl live. Barry also got to see a version of Jay Garrick, played by a mostly CGI “character”, traversing a black-and-white universe that includes George Reeves’ Superman. Baseball fans inside Hollywood also got to see Nicolas Cage as Superman battling a Thanagarian Snare Beast. It’s nostalgic bait for a movie that doesn’t even exist. In between all of these Supermen, the film skips a few seconds over some static footage of Adam West’s Batman while an audio-only performance can be heard. It’s a staggering lack of respect for the man that made Batman a household name. Not only that, Barry Allen describes Batman as his “best friend,” meaning this world would have made more emotional sense to him than any of Superman’s universes.

Why The Flash Needed More Adam West’s Batman In The Movie

In a way, fans of Adam West and his portrayal of Batman are probably glad he didn’t get the CGI resurrection like other deceased actors. Still, he deserved more than a few seconds of static footage. Not only did he play Batman in the character’s first feature film, but the Batman The series has been syndicated for decades, even after Michael Keaton first played the role. West has also provided his voice for the character in several animated series. It was the role of his life, and the flash the film’s “tribute” felt more like an afterthought.

The gimmick for all the other corners of the Multiverse was that the heroes within them saw the holes in the Multiverse that the various Flashes were creating. Muschietti should have simply used images from the series in the same way. There are countless Batman shots of West looking just off camera that could have been repurposed. Yes, the movie centers around the idea of ​​Superman, but Batman is even more important to Barry personally. Seeing a Batman in the multiverse would have been a wonderful way for Barry to humanize people in those big, shiny realms and recognize the need to stop trying to “fix” the past.

Adam West Made Batman The Shining Knight And Fans Loved Him

Ever since Tim Burton cast Michael Keaton as his Batman, the character has become “darker” and “grittier” with each successive adaptation. If the next Batman after Pattinson for The brave and the daring follows this trend, it will just be a black screen with sloppy punching sounds over it. Considering the twist that their last campy Batman, George Clooney, appears at the end, the movie could have taken the opportunity to show young viewers that Batman can be a Bright Knight too. Adam West played the character seriously, despite the show’s reputation for being campy and silly. Because he took a ridiculous role seriously, just like the generations of children who grew up with him.

When the Joker or the Penguin detonated a cartoon bomb, it was West who convinced the kids it was serious business. From Burt Ward’s track “Holy” as Robin to Neal Hefit’s iconic theme, Adam West’s Batman remains a definitive version of the character. Granted, he represents what all new dark Batmen have changed the character of. Still, West’s role in the role is, like the Arrowverse with the Flash and other characters, kept kids interested long enough to get to those movies. Just a few seconds of footage could have ignited a spark that sent kids rushing to Pluto TV or Max or wherever the series lands on streaming.

At least Adam West noted an appearance. Linda Carter’s Wonder Woman and John Wesley Shipp and Grant Gustin’s respective take on the Flash were also excluded. For a celebration of DC’s past, much has been left behind. Still, for a film so heavily focused on Batman, the weak homage to the late Adam West’s version of the character just wasn’t enough. The 1966 Batman the series is not an embarrassment or something destined to be forgotten. Instead, the DC Multiverse is built on a foundation built by Adam West, Burt Ward, and the countless other legendary actors who made Gotham City fun.

