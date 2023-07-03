Lyric Stage celebrates its 30th season







Lyric Stage will produce four hit Broadway shows for their 30th season, under the musical direction of Bruce Greer at the historic Majestic Theatre. The shows are Cinderella in August, Little Shop of Horrors on Halloween weekend, The Producers in February, and Guys & Dolls in May. All evening shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets start at $50 and season tickets start at $162 for all four shows.

In addition to these four Broadway-style musicals, Lyric Stage will also produce two shows in its new Design District Studio. The shows will have month-long tours at the studio, 1170 Quaker Street in Dallas. The shows are The Great American Trailer Park Musical in the fall and Sweeney Todd in the spring. All tickets will cost $50 and include a token for a snack or drink. Additional food and drink can be purchased at the event with special food items at each show. Season ticket holders will receive a 10% discount on Studio show tickets.

Lyrical Stages 30th Season

“Cinderella” August 24-27 at the G-rated Majestic Theater. Lyric Stage opens its 30th season with Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella (Broadway Version). Rodgers and Hammersteins’ enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairy tale brings new spirit to the story of a young woman forced into bondage who dreams and achieves a better life. Cinderella features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible and Ten Minutes Ago. Bring the whole family to enjoy this magical fairy tale.

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” Sep 8 Oct 8, Design District Studio, Rated R. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc throughout Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When Pippi, the stripper on the run, comes between Dr. Philloving, agoraphobic Jeannie and her toll collector husband, storms are brewing. Join Lyric Stage on their very first production in their brand new studio space in the Design District! Weather permitting, Lyric Stage will be grilling burgers and hot dogs in the studios backyard for Trailer Park for the featured food item.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Lyric Stage goes Spooky Theater October 26-29 with Little Shop of Horrors, just in time for Halloween. Celebrate Halloween weekend at the historic Majestic Theater in downtown Dallas! Little Shop of Horrors is a delightful sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Seymour is a sweet, discouraged assistant at a flower shop who stumbles upon a strange plant. Little does Seymour know this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a chubby mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. Rated PG-13.

Lyric Stage Producers

An unlucky Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history on “The Producers” from February 8-11, 2024. They plan to scam their backers (all “small old ladies”) on millions of dollars. Only one thing is wrong: the show is a resounding success! The producers arrived on Broadway at the St. James Theater on March 22, 2001, where it began previews leading up to its grand opening on April 19, 2001. Along with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, the producers quickly became the biggest ticket hot in history. of Broadway, acclaimed by critics and the public. The show dominated awards season that year, winning a record twelve Tony Awards. Producers are rated PG-13.

Sweeney Todd

From March 15 to April 20, 2024, Sweeney Todd is enjoying a month-long run at the Design District Studio. Exiled barber Sweeney Todd returns to 19th century London to exact revenge on the lustful judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful owner of a failing pie shop, above whom he opens a new barber shop. Mrs. Lovett’s luck takes a turn for the worse when Todd’s bloodlust inspires the inclusion of an ingredient in his meat pies that Londoners are queuing up for…and the carnage has only just begun. Lyric Stages’ intimate studio space will be transformed into Mrs. Lovetts Pie Shop. Meat pies will be available for purchase as a featured food item at this show. Rated PG-13.

Guys and Dolls May 9-12, 2024

Catherine Carpenter Cox and Andy Baldwin will reprise their roles as Adelaide and Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls at the Majestic Theatre. Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an eccentric romantic comedy. Player Nathan Detroit, tries to raise the money to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities blow on his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they have been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to another player, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up kicking out the right hand missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even the sewers of New York, but ultimately everyone ends up where they belong. Frank Loesser’s brassy, ​​immortal score makes Guys and Dolls a crowd pleaser. Rated PG-13.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 nonprofit professional musical theater company, was established in 1993 by founder Steven Jones with a mission to develop and preserve musical comedy, a uniquely American art form. In over 25 years of history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, including 21 world premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricsstage.org.