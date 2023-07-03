Suniel Shetty says he warned Athiya against pursuing his Bollywood dream





Suniel Shetty spoke candidly about her two children Athiya and Ahan Shetty. The Bollywood actor has opened up about his decision to enroll them in a school abroad. He also shared how he reacted when his daughter told him she wanted to pursue an acting career. 3 things you need to know Suniel Shetty’s children, Athiya and Ahan, have completed their studies abroad. They are both actors.

THE Hera Phéri The actor said he wanted his children to have a normal upbringing and not receive special treatment because of his popularity.

Suniel said Athiya dropped out of college to continue acting. Athiya Shetty dropped out of college to become an actress: Suniel Shetty During the interview, Suniel Shetty said that he never pushed his children to pursue acting careers. He mentioned that his daughter Athiya Shetty was enrolled in college in Atlanta, but she made a last-minute decision to enter the film industry. He revealed that after visiting the university and going through the admissions process, the actress expressed her desire to be part of the film industry. (Suniel Shetty shares two children with his wife Mana Shetty | Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) THE Phir Hera Phéri The actor said he had a candid conversation with Athiya about the challenges and stresses that are part of the film industry. He asked her if she could handle the possibility of failure, as it can be mentally and emotionally taxing. He also shared that the anxiety he experiences every Friday when a movie comes out is a testament to the pressure. “I asked what you wanted to do? She said I wanted to work in film and entertainment. I said Baby, it’s a lovely place, but will you be able to accept failure? Because it’s very stressful. This Friday kills me every time and it’s the anxiety that kills me, and nothing else,” he said. (Suniel Shetty with Athiya Shetty | Image: Athiya Shetty/Instagram) Suniel Shetty wanted Athiya and Ahan to have a ‘normal upbringing’ Suniel Shetty explained that he wanted his children to have a normal upbringing without any special treatment. He shared that he wanted them to enter a world that didn’t care about their celebrity status or judge them based on their movie star father. The actor further expressed concern that his children are being treated like “celebrity kids” or being criticized solely because of their lineage. By sending them to a school run by an American board with American teachers, he aimed to protect them from such prejudice. Suniel remembers his father wondering about the financial aspect of this decision, but he managed to convince him of its importance.

