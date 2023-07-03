“The worst decade of all time”: Khloe Kardashian did not take advantage of her 30 years | Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian “hated” her 30s.
The ‘Kardashians’ star – who has True, five, and Tatum, 11 months, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson – turned 39 on June 27, and she admitted she was “looking forward” to turning 40 years because she had been through the “worst decade” ever.
She said in a video shared to her Instagram Story: I don’t like showing off all my gifts because I think it’s a bit obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my thirties, I think it’s the worst decade ever.
She then showed a card with the number 39 in bold, a plus sign and a hand holding a middle finger, and added: And I can’t wait for my 40s. So this map, Alexa, I don’t know where you got it, but it’s awesome.”
Khloe then showed off the gifts she had received from the friend, including pens, a passport holder and hair clips that read “Bunny”, “1984” and “365 days”.
She added: And then all those clips. My mother calls me Bunny. And then I’m 365 days less until I’m 40. My beautiful year when I was born.
My little pens that I love so much and then look how beautiful this passport holder is! A girl loves her glow!
Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, paid a moving tribute to her daughter on her birthday, saluting the Good American founder the “sunshine of [her] life”.
She wrote alongside a video montage on Stevie Wonder’s ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’ soundtrack: “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khlo you are the sunshine of my life You you are the most amazing daughter, mom, sister, aunt, best friend, neighbor and such a big part of my heart!!!! the mom everyone wants to be with! You are the one who celebrates us all. You are the best and most amazing cheerleader for everyone! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mom. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and cherish every moment we spend together. (sic)”
