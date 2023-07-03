A look at local Independence Day events – Palo Alto Daily Post







BY EMILY MIBACH AND BRADEN CARTWRIGHT

Post Staff Daily Writers Mid-Peninsula residents can celebrate Independence Day, which falls on Tuesday, at events in Palo Alto, Redwood City, Menlo Park, Los Altos Hills and other cities. Here is an overview: redwood town will have breakfast, a parade and fireworks. The Redwood City Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Breakfast, held at Station 9, 755 Marshall St. Breakfast is $10.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., beginning at Brewster Ave. and Winslow St., and winds through downtown, along Marshall, Main, and Arguello Streets before ending at Arguello and Alden Streets. The grand marshal of the parades will be actress Linda Cardellini. She grew up in Redwood City, cut her teeth in stage productions for St. Pius School and St. Francis High School, and went on to star in ER, Freaks and Geeks, Dead to Me, Brokeback Mountain and Scooby. -Doo.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the annual Independence Day festival will take place with arts and crafts stalls, food, entertainment and chalk artists decorating the courthouse square.

At 7 p.m., the harbor will host a concert by artist Sofia Claire, which will end just in time for the fireworks to be set off over the city’s harbor. Palo Alto will have its annual chili cook-off at Mitchell Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks and kids’ activities. The person with the best chili will receive a cash prize of $1,000, with smaller prizes for runners-up and best spirit. Menlo Park organizes a parade on Santa Cruz Avenue. Attendees will gather in the parking lot behind the Cheeky Monkey toys at 10:45 a.m. and head down the avenue at 11 a.m. toward Fremont Park. Live music, food, games, and other activities will be at the park from noon to 2:30 p.m. The event is free. The High Hills’ the parade starts at 10 a.m., going from City Hall to the Gardner Bullis School, where drinks and watermelon will be served. New this year, the Los Altos Hills Horsemans Association will have six to eight horses at the back of the parade. The celebration will continue at Shoup Park in Los Altos until 2 p.m. with face painting and caricature. Shoreline Amphitheater at Mountain View hosts its annual fireworks display with music from the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. They will also celebrate Aretha Franklin. Shoreline Lake will feature barbecue platters, face painting and on-water viewing of fireworks. People can rent a pedal boat, a rowboat or a canoe and watch the spectacle from the middle of the lake. In San Mateo, bouncy houses, food trucks, a rock climbing wall and other family activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park. Host city will have its annual slate of Independence Day events, starting at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast at Leo Ryan Park. The Foster City Rotary Club will host this event until 11 a.m. At 11:05 a.m., the family and dog parade cross the grounds of the VIBE Teen Center on Shell Boulevard to the amphitheater. Entertainment and activities will be available for the whole family throughout the day. The fireworks will begin over the lagoon at 9:30 p.m. San Francisco holds its fireworks show at 9.30pm which is best viewed from the Fishermans Wharf area, Piers 39 and 43 and Hyde Street Harbour. Caltrain will run its weekend schedule and two southbound trains will depart after the San Francisco waterfront fireworks end. The last train will leave at 00:05 Great America in Santa Clara will also have a fireworks show starting at 9:45 p.m.

