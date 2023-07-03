Bollywood sees another hit? Or just RP?





Shahrukh Khan’s Pathaan, which recently became Bollywood’s biggest hit, came before a prolonged dry spell at the box office. Nothing worked except Bhool Bhulaiya 2 by karthik Aryan. However, leading Bollywood critics and industry pundits are praising several films this year, which amazes us if these films are true blockbusters. Bollywood insiders are currently claiming that Satyaprem Ki Kahani, which was released last Thursday, is a blockbuster movie dominating the box office. According to reports, the film has grossed nearly 26 crore at the box office till Saturday. The film, which stars Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, received mostly neutral to negative reviews, but trade analysts are predicting that it will end up grossing between 80 and 100 crores, which really begs the question. Recently, the film Zara Hatke, starring vicky kaushal and sara ali khan Despite Adipurush destroying the chances of the film from its third week, Zara Bachke was credited with a box office of over 80 crores. Despite the lackluster buzz surrounding it, the film was projected as a super hit, which begs the question of whether these films are actually successful or just PR ploys to promote the company. . Even though Adipurush has already earned more than 400 crore at the global box office, Hindi circuits accounting for half of that, Bollywood people are not really interested in talking about it in any way. This definitely casts more skepticism on their supposed new hits.

