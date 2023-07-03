That’s what Mukesh Chhabra has to say on the Bollywood casting couch… Read on to find out





Mukesh Chhabras Casting Company has been present in Bollywood for many years. He discovered actors like RajKummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and many more. No major production house casting is complete without him. Mukesh first started acting in the Anurag Kashyaps project. He is currently considered a journalist in coffee. The newspaper of the free press caught up with him for an exclusive chat. A picture of Kafas | open up about their role in coffee, shares Mukesh, I play a journalist in it. My character name is Irfan Akhtar who is trying to uncover a very big problem and wants to bring it to the public. When he learns of the incident, he meets with the family members, finds out the truth, and prints it. There is no manipulation there. I tried to maintain accountability. He’s a compelling character. Yes, it’s a PR-focused industry, but despite that, the media has its own share of responsibility. When I was chosen, I felt they were cheating on me, but finally here I am. There has always been talk of a certain casting couch that has existed in the film industry for ages. Casting agents were not seen in their best light, however, Mukesh seems to have added authenticity to the profession. I want to give respect to their work. Previously, casting was done even in a cafe. I tried to build an institute, started hiring people, and started a business to make people feel like it’s genuine work. Before I got into the job, I heard so much about the casting couch being part of the cast. I also have sisters in my family. Hearing stories about couch casting would hurt me a lot, he recalled. Mukesh adds, I want people to smile and get into this rather than holding a doubt in their mind. When asked if he helped almost eradicate the casting couch, he said, Yes, I have more responsibilities now. There should be no fear of throwing a couch in their mind, whether male or female. The creation of an authentic casting society has helped eradicate casting fears. However, this sofa also exists in other professions. Mukesh had no filiform connection when he started and now he has become an initiate. If a foreigner like me can become an initiate here, then anyone can become an initiate. Look, RajKummar, Kartik Aaryan, everyone is a stranger. All foreigners have made a place for themselves. In fact, foreigners have been taking over Bollywood since time immemorial. The industry is run by outsiders and later they become insiders, he believes. Mukesh has huge projects under his belt for casting. Currently the film by Anubhav Sinhas, Hansal Mehta, the film by gentlemen Rajkumar Hirani Soak just finished, jawan arrived. I just want to keep working. Once you stop working, people won’t work with you anymore, he says. When we asked him about jawanhe has answered, i can’t talk about it much jawan. There are a lot of characters and when you see the movie, as the story unfolds there will be new characters. Wait and watch. It took me about a year to research her casting. It will be very difficult for me to give the exact number of characters that I put in the film.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment/this-is-what-mukesh-chhabra-has-to-say-about-the-casting-couch-in-bollywood-read-on-to-find-out The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

